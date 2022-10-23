DENVER — The Broncos lost their fourth game in a row Sunday, falling to the Jets 16-9.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Rypien starts for Wilson
With starting quarterback Russell Wilson out with a hamstring injury, backup Brett Rypien started his second career game Sunday. Rypien was not great, going 24 of 45 for 225 yards and one interception.
The Broncos offense as a whole was inept, totaling only 260 yards. Running back Latavius Murray scored the Broncos' lone touchdown.
Jeudy's big day
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had one of his best performances of the season Sunday, totaling seven receptions for 96 yards. It was Jeudy's second best statistical performance of the season, totaling four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown Week 1 against the Seahawks.
Though, Jeudy's time in Denver could be nearing its end. According to a report by ESPN, multiple teams are interested in trading for Jeudy ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Jones sacks Wilson
Totaling two sacks Sunday against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones matches his season-high in sacks in a game. Jones also had two sacks against the Texans in Week 2.
This season, Jones has 4.5 sacks in seven games, nearing his career high 6.5 which he accomplished in 2020.