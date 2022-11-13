NASHVILLE — The Broncos (3-6) lost on the road 17-10 to the Titans (6-3) Sunday, after another poor offensive showing.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Injuries pile up
The Broncos had four players leave Sunday's game with injuries. CB K'Waun Williams (knee), C Graham Glasgow (shoulder), OT Billy Turner (knee) and WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) all left and never returned. The injuries were especially bad on offense, losing their top receiver in Jeudy on the first play of the game and two more starters on the offensive line — which is already down three starters.
It was clear the offense struggled to protect quarterback Russell Wilson after Glasgow and Turner's injuries, replaced by rookie Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Bailey, respectively. Wilson was sacked five times and hit 17 times on Sunday.
Virgil's big debut
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Virgil wasted little time to make a play in his first game action in the NFL. Virgil's first career catch was a 66-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday's game. It was Virgil's only catch of the game.
Virgil, who had not played a snap before Sunday, saw the field after receiver Jerry Jeudy left the game after injuring his ankle on the first play from scrimmage. Virgil and Kendall Hinton combined to help replace Jeudy, with Hinton totaling three receptions for 61 yards.
Broncos stuff Henry
Denver's defense once again had a strong performance Sunday, shutting down star Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry totaled only 53 yards on 19 carries.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, it wasn't as good against Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.