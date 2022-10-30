WEMBLEY, United Kingdom — The Broncos are finally back in the win column.
Denver beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 Sunday at Wembley Stadium behind arguably the Broncos best offensive performance of the season.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Wilson returns
After missing last Sunday with a hamstring injury, quarterback Russell Wilson made his return to the field Sunday. Wilson was limited in practice this week, but was cleared to play Friday.
He had a slow start against the Jaguars, throwing an interception on his second throw. He bounced back, though, going 18 of 30 for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson also led Denver on a seven-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
Rookies shine
A pair of rookies had nice days for the Broncos. Second-round pick outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had a strip sack and two tackles, helping a defense that held the Jaguars to 305 total yards.
On the other side, third-round pick tight end Greg Dulcich totaled four receptions for 87 yards, helping a Broncos offense that totaled 321 yards.
Penalty record
The Broncos broke a franchise record Sunday in London. But not a good one.
Denver was penalized 12 times Sunday, bringing its season total to 69. That's the most penalties the Broncos have had through the first eight games of a season, topping their previous high of 67. They've totaled 601 total penalty yards this season, which is the most in franchise history. On Sunday, they committed in the first half, which is two more than any other team has committed in a first half this season.