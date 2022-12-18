DENVER — The five-game losing streak is over.
The Broncos ended their losing skid Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Rypien's best game
Filling in for Russell Wilson, who suffered a concussion last week, backup quarterback Brett Rypien played the best game of his career. Sunday was only Rypien's third start of his three-year career, and he played well.
Rypien was 21 of 26 for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also helped the offense have one if its best performances of the season, totaling 322 yards.
Simmons' two interceptions
Broncos safety and team captain Justin Simmons recorded his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season on Sunday, intercepting Colt McCoy in the first quarter and Trace McSorely in the fourth. Simmons now has five interceptions this season, matching his career-high in a season. Simmons had five in both 2020 and 2021.
Simmons is the only player in the NFL to post at least four interceptions in each of the last four seasons.
Murray's big day
Broncos running back Latavius Murray had his best game as a Bronco Sunday. Murray rushed for a season-high 130 yards on 24 carries. He also scored a touchdown. Murray has also now surpassed 500 yards for the eighth straight season, the longest such active streak among NFL players.
Backup running back Marlon Mack also had a nice day, totaling 63 yards on the ground and through the air and had one touchdown.