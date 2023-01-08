The Broncos finished their season on a high note Sunday.
Denver capped off a disaster of a season with a 31-28 win over the Chargers, finishing the season 5-12.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Russ cooks
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his better games of the season Sunday. Wilson was 13 of 24 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Still, he finished the year with one of his worst statistical seasons in his 11-year career. In 2022-23 totaled only 3,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 16 passing touchdowns is the lowest mark of his career.
Simmons forces fumbles
Broncos safety Justin Simmons capped off his 2022-23 season with another stellar performance. The team captain forced two fumbles against the Chargers, and both were recovered by the Broncos. Simmons is the first Broncos' safety to do so since John Lynch in 2005.
Simmons has been a turnover machine this season, totaling a career-high six interceptions and a career-high three forced fumbles.
Chargers rest starters
The Chargers knew their fate heading into Sunday's game, securing the fifth seed in the playoffs, thanks to a Ravens loss earlier in the day. Los Angeles did play its starters in the first half, until wide receiver Mike Williams and edge rusher Joey Bosa left with injuries.
In the fourth quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert and several other starters did not play. Herbert and Chargers will face the Jaguars in the AFC Wildcard game next weekend.