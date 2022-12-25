INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It wasn't a very Merry Christmas for the Broncos in Los Angeles.
Denver was crushed by the Rams on Sunday, losing 51-14.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Wilson's interceptions
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson got off to a rough start Sunday, throwing two interceptions on his first three throws. Both interceptions led to Rams' touchdowns, putting Denver in a 17-0 hole early. Wilson threw a third pick in the third quarter, which led to a Rams field goal. Sunday was only the fifth time in Wilson's career he's thrown three or more interceptions.
Wilson was alright after the interceptions, finishing 15 of 27 for 214 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Mayfield's big day
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has only been with Los Angeles for three weeks, had one of his best performances of his career against the Broncos defense. Mayfield started 11 of 11 with two touchdowns and finished the game 24 of 28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
As an offense, the Rams moved the ball at will, totaling 390 yards and 44 points. The Broncos hadn't allowed 40 points in a game since they gave up 48 to the Bills in Week 15 of the 2020 season.
Jeudy is lone bright spot
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was really the lone bright spot for Denver on Sunday. Jeudy again had one of his best games, totaling six receptions for 117 yards. It's the sixth consecutive game that Jeudy has recorded at least four receptions and over 60 yards receiving.
Jeudy has now eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fourth-quickest Bronco to reach that milestone in his 39th game.