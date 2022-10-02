LAS VEGAS — The Broncos lost to the Raiders 32-23 Sunday, dropping to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in the AFC West.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Wilson's efforts not enough

Russell Wilson played his best game as a Bronco Sunday, despite the loss. Wilson was 17 of 25 with 237 yards and two touchdowns, recording a 124.9 rating. He also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos offense totaled only 299 yards, rushing for 85 yards. It also only picked up 12 first downs to the Raiders' 25. Receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy each caught touchdowns.

Gordon's costly fumble

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon once again had a costly fumble Sunday. On his first carry of the game, Gordon lost the ball, which was scooped up by Raiders safety Duron Harmon and returned 68 yards for a touchdown. Gordon has now fumbled four times in four games this season. And it's the first one that's been returned for a touchdown — the Eagles and Chiefs both returned Gordon fumbles for touchdowns in 2021.

But Gordon returned to the game for the Broncos after starter Javonte Williams left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. Gordon finished with three carries for eight yards.

Jacobs runs through Denver

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had his way against the Broncos defense Sunday. Jacobs was Las Vegas' main source of offense, rushing 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders totaled 377 yards.

Jacobs had the dagger touchdown drive, scoring on a seven-yard touchdown with 2:02 remaining.