INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos lost to the Chargers 19-16 in overtime Monday night.
It was another disaster of a loss for the Broncos, after rookie receiver Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime and the Chargers kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal moments later.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Wilson fizzles after first quarter
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the best quarter of his Broncos career Monday night. He was 10 for 10 with 116 yards and a touchdown, leading Denver to a 10-0 lead.
The other three quarters and overtime?
Wilson was 5 of 17 for 62 yards. He only had 15 passing yards in the second half. The Broncos offense as a whole was shut down by the Chargers, totaling only 258 yards.
Dulcich finds end zone
Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich wasted little time finding the end zone is his NFL debut. The third-round draft pick and former UCLA Bruin caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter. Dulcich totaled two receptions for 44 yards.
YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT.
Dulcich missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury. He's a needed boost for a tight end unit that has had little production this season.
Mathis racks up penalties
One rookie who didn't have the most memorable first career start was cornerback Damarri Mathis, who started in place of the injured Ronal Darby. Mathis totaled four pass interference penalties for 87 yards on Monday night. The rookie corner from Pittsburgh did have some redemption in the fourth quarter, knocking down a pass on fourth down.
What a play by Damarri Mathis on 4th down!
The Broncos as a team totaled 10 penalties for 151 yards, which is Denver's highest penalty total since 1976.