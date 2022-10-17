INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos lost to the Chargers 19-16 in overtime Monday night. 

It was another disaster of a loss for the Broncos, after rookie receiver Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime and the Chargers kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal moments later. 

Broncos vs. Chargers: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Wilson fizzles after first quarter

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the best quarter of his Broncos career Monday night. He was 10 for 10 with 116 yards and a touchdown, leading Denver to a 10-0 lead. 

The other three quarters and overtime?

Wilson was 5 of 17 for 62 yards. He only had 15 passing yards in the second half. The Broncos offense as a whole was shut down by the Chargers, totaling only  258 yards. 

Paul Klee: Almost 10 years ago to the day, Peyton Manning led Broncos on wild comeback vs. Chargers

Dulcich finds end zone

Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich wasted little time finding the end zone is his NFL debut. The third-round draft pick and former UCLA Bruin caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter. Dulcich totaled two receptions for 44 yards. 

Dulcich missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury. He's a needed boost for a tight end unit that has had little production this season. 

Russell Wilson, Broncos want to silence critics on Monday Night Football

Mathis racks up penalties

One rookie who didn't have the most memorable first career start was cornerback Damarri Mathis, who started in place of the injured Ronal Darby. Mathis totaled four pass interference penalties for 87 yards on Monday night. The rookie corner from Pittsburgh did have some redemption in the fourth quarter, knocking down a pass on fourth down. 

The Broncos as a team totaled 10 penalties for 151 yards, which is Denver's highest penalty total since 1976. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.