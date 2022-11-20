DENVER — The Broncos lost their second in a row Sunday, falling to the Raiders 22-16 in overtime.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Overtime
The Raiders forced overtime when they drove down the field with under two minutes to play, kicking a game-tying field goal. And the Raiders won in overtime on a walk-off 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams had seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Kubiak's debut
Quarterback coach Klint Kubiak was handed the offensive play-calling duties by coach Nathaniel Hackett Sunday. And Kubiak, who called plays for the Vikings last season, seemingly performed well.
The Broncos opened the game with a 92-yard touchdown drive — their first opening drive touchdown in 15 games. Though, the offense didn't score much after that, having a field goal blocked and making two others. Quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his more efficient games, going 22 of 27 for 231 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
Gordon fumbles
The Melvin Gordon fumble woes continued Sunday at Mile High. The Broncos running back had another costly fumble, this time losing the ball at the one-yard-line right before halftime. The Broncos would have had first and goal at the one, but instead had to settle for a field goal after recovering the fumble. But Denver's field goal try was blocked to end the first half.
Gordon has now fumbled five times this season, only losing two of those. He also fumbled against the Raiders in Week 4, which was returned for a touchdown.