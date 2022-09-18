DENVER — The Broncos escaped with their first win of the season Sunday, beating the Texans 16-9.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Wilson's rough day
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst outings in his career Sunday in his debut at Empower Field at Mile High. Wilson was especially bad in the first half, going 6 of 19 for 93 yards and a 48.8 rating. Wilson was much better in the second half, going 8 of 12 for 126 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Wilson's poor day was likely a result of the Broncos being without several playmakers, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who left Sunday's game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
Red zone woes
For the second week in a row, the Broncos struggled in the red zone. Last week against the Seahawks, they were 0 of 4 in the red zone and 0 of 3 in goal-to-go situations. Sunday against the Texans, the Broncos were 0 of 2 in both with their lone touchdown coming from 22 yards out.
The Broncos and Seahawks are the only teams in the NFL to fail to score a touchdown in the red zone through the first two weeks of the season.
Sutton, Williams save the day
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Javonte Williams provided the only real offense for the Broncos Sunday. Sutton totaled seven receptions for 122 total yards. Williams totaled 75 yards on 15 carries and one reception for 10 yards. The two combined for 198 of Denver's 352 total yards.
Tight end Eric Saubert and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland also contributed offensively. Saubert had one catch for 22 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland had two receptions for 28 yards.