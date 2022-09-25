09_25_22 den sf0883.jpg

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) and safety Caden Sterns (30) stop San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) after a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER — The Broncos escaped with 11-10 win over the 49ers Sunday night. 

Safety Kareem Jackson had the game-winning play, recovering a fumble with a minute remaining. And running back Melvin Gordon had the game-winning touchdown, scoring with four minutes remaining. 

Here are three takeaways from the game: 

Offenses stall

The Broncos and 49ers struggled to move the ball Sunday night, combining for only 10 points and 326 yards at halftime. Denver started the game with three consecutive three-and-outs before finally picking up a first down on a 32-yard completion to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos finished with only 14 first downs and 264 total yards. 

San Francisco had only one productive drive going 75 yards in six plays for their lone touchdown of the first-half — a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers were 0-for-6 on third down in the half and finished the game with 13 first downs, going 1-of-10 on third down. 

Garappolo's safety

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one of the more baffling plays of Sunday's game. Garoppolo stepped out of the back of his own end zone, giving the Broncos a safety. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and outside linebacker Randy Gregory pressured Garoppolo on the play, with Purcell being credited with the sack. 

Garappolo struggled in Denver, finishing 17 of 28 for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

Jewell's return 

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell made his season debut Sunday, after missing Denver's first two games with a calf injury. And Jewell made his presence felt. Jewell totaled nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. Jewell was a big boost for the Broncos defense, which held San Francisco to a season-low 88 rushing yards Sunday. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.