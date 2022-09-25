DENVER — The Broncos escaped with 11-10 win over the 49ers Sunday night.
Safety Kareem Jackson had the game-winning play, recovering a fumble with a minute remaining. And running back Melvin Gordon had the game-winning touchdown, scoring with four minutes remaining.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Offenses stall
The Broncos and 49ers struggled to move the ball Sunday night, combining for only 10 points and 326 yards at halftime. Denver started the game with three consecutive three-and-outs before finally picking up a first down on a 32-yard completion to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos finished with only 14 first downs and 264 total yards.
San Francisco had only one productive drive going 75 yards in six plays for their lone touchdown of the first-half — a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers were 0-for-6 on third down in the half and finished the game with 13 first downs, going 1-of-10 on third down.
Garappolo's safety
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one of the more baffling plays of Sunday's game. Garoppolo stepped out of the back of his own end zone, giving the Broncos a safety. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and outside linebacker Randy Gregory pressured Garoppolo on the play, with Purcell being credited with the sack.
Garappolo struggled in Denver, finishing 17 of 28 for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Jewell's return
Inside linebacker Josey Jewell made his season debut Sunday, after missing Denver's first two games with a calf injury. And Jewell made his presence felt. Jewell totaled nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. Jewell was a big boost for the Broncos defense, which held San Francisco to a season-low 88 rushing yards Sunday.