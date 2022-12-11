DENVER — The Broncos' comeback fell short Sunday.
Trailing the Chiefs 27-0 in the second quarter, the Broncos came roaring back to make it 27-21 in the third quarter and 34-28 in the fourth. But after quarterback Russell Wilson left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion, their come-from-behind efforts were cut off. The 34-28 loss is Denver's 14th consecutive loss to Kansas City, tying a franchise and NFL record divisional losing streak.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Wilson leaves game with concussion
Wilson left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter after suffering a concussion. Wilson was tackled hard after scrambling for a first down, with his head hitting the ground first.
Wilson had one of his best performances as a Bronco before his injury, going 23 of 36 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Broncos intercept Mahomes 3 times
The Broncos defense was able to turnover the MVP frontrunner, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, three times on Sunday. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell had two of the interceptions and cornerback Pat Surtain II had his first interception of the season. Two of them led to Denver touchdowns that got the Broncos back in the game.
Mahomes still had two of the craziest and most impressive plays of the game that resulted in touchdowns. He finished the game with 352 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jeudy's hat trick
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy had his first multi-touchdown game of his career Sunday. Jeudy caught an 18-yarder and 5-yard touchdown pass, both in the second quarter. And his third touchdown came in the fourth quarter — a 7-yarder from backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Jeudy totaled eight receptions for 73 yards and three scores.
Jeudy has been arguably Denver's best offensive player this season, scoring a team-high and career-high six touchdowns.