SEATTLE — The Broncos lost their season opener 17-16 to the Seahawks Monday night, after a missed field goal by kicker Brandon McManus from 64 yards.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Wilson duels with Smith

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made his return to Seattle Monday night, after being traded from the Seahawks to Denver in March. And Wilson was solid, going 29 of 42 for 340 yards and one touchdown. Wilson led a game-winning drive that came up short on the McManus missed field goal.

Wilson's backup the last two season, Geno Smith, had a nice outing going 23 of 28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith's performance was a surprise, not just because he's mostly been a backup during his eight-year NFL career, but because the Broncos were expected to have one of the best secondaries in football this season.

Williams, Gordon fumble on goal line

Two of the biggest missed opportunities for the Broncos Monday came on Seattle's goal line. Both running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon coughed the ball up on the goal line in the third quarter.

Gordon was the first to fumble, giving the ball away on fourth and goal from the one-yard-line as he reached for the end zone. And Williams' came on the next possession, fumbling the ball on third and goal from the one-yard-line after being hit in the backfield. Luckily for the Broncos, the Seahawks were unable to turn either of those turnovers into points.

Too many penalties for Denver

The Broncos totaled 12 penalties for 106 yards Monday night.

A handful of those penalties were against the Broncos' defense, including taunting against outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, unnecessary roughness against safety Kareem Jackson, pass interference on cornerback Ronald Darby, illegal contact against outside linebacker Randy Gregory, holding on cornerback Pat Surtain II and roughing the passer on outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Those defensive penalties helped the Seahawks keep several drives alive that led to points.

The most costly offensive penalty came on the two-yard-line, when it appeared tight end Andrew Beck scored a touchdown, but the play was called back after a false start by wide receiver Courtland Sutton.