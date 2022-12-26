ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are once again looking for a new coach.
Denver has fired Nathaniel Hackett before his first season as head coach even concluded, meaning the Broncos are searching for a head coach. This time, though, the search is expected to look different.
Last year, following Vic Fangio's firing, GM George Paton led the coaching search and interviewed 10 candidates: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy (now with the Bears), Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell (now with the Vikings), Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Hackett.
It's likely that a few of the candidates are in the mix again this year, but instead of Paton leading the search, it will be owner and CEO Greg Penner.
"I will lead our head coaching search with support from our ownership group and George, whom I have confidence in as our general manager," Penner said in a statement Monday. "As we begin the process of selecting our next head coach, we remain focused on playing competitive football to finish the season on a positive note."
Penner and the Broncos will likely seek a coach with previous head coaching experience, considering their last three coaching hires had no head coaching experience and failed miserably. And they will also likely search for someone who can help fix quarterback Russell Wilson.
Since the Broncos fired Hackett with two weeks remaining in the season, they can jump start their search, according to new league rules. They will be able to start interviewing coaches on other teams starting as soon as this week.
Here are five potential candidates for the Broncos coach vacancy:
Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
Quinn is an obvious choice and maybe already the frontrunner for the job. The Cowboys' defensive coordinator was one of three final candidates for the job last year and reportedly wanted the opening before the Broncos eventually hired Hackett. Quinn fits the Broncos' needs, having previously coached the Falcons (2015-2020) and posting a 46-44 record. And he is familiar with both Paton and Wilson, having worked with Paton in Miami (2005-2006) and with Wilson in Seattle (2013-2014). Paton and Quinn also share the same agent.
Sean Payton, former New Orleans Saints coach
Payton is the hottest name in the NFL coaching carousel currently, having previously been the Saints' head coach from 2006-2011 and 2013-2021, before stepping away from the game following last season. He's considered one of the best coaches in football, holding a 161-97 record as the Saints head coach. Though, Payton seems content with being a TV personality right now and it's rumored that if he were to return, he'd prefer to coach in Los Angeles or Dallas. And if the Broncos wanted him, he'd likely be expensive and cost multiple draft picks, as the Saints would have to agree to Payton's future home.
Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan coach
Harbaugh doesn't exactly check all the boxes the Broncos might be looking for — he had little connection to Paton or Wilson — but he does check the biggest of all, which is being a successful coach. Harbaugh was the 49ers coach from 2011-2014 and posted a 49-22-1 record, helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2012 and winning NFL coach of the year for the 2011-12 season. Now the coach at his alma mater, Michigan, he's helped the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff each of the past two seasons. And it's rumored Harbaugh might want to return to the NFL soon, after nearly becoming the Raiders head coach last year.
Leslie Frazier, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator
Frazier is a long-time NFL coach who is among the most respected across the league, having coached in the NFL for over 23 years. Frazier is also connected to Paton, having served as the Vikings coach from 2010-2013. Since 2017, he's served as the Bills defensive coordinator helping Buffalo become one of the best defenses in the NFL. Frazier would also be the second African-American head coach in franchise history, joining Vance Joseph (2017-18).
Frank Reich, former Indianapolis Colts coach
Reich was fired by the Colts Nov. 7 after spending four and half seasons as the Colts' head coach, in which he was relatively successful. He posted a 41-35-1 record in Indianapolis, serving as the head coach from 2018-2022 after previously being the Eagles offensive coordinator from 2016-2017. Reich wouldn't be the most glamourous hire, but he is well respected in the NFL and many believe he will have several opportunities to be a coach as soon as next season.