DENVER — The Broncos will have their first preseason game Saturday, facing the Cowboys at 7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. And while it's expected few starters will play for either team, there is still plenty to watch.
Here are five things to watch Saturday night:
Backup quarterback battle
With quarterback Russell Wilson likely not playing or playing very little on Saturday, quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien will have plenty of opportunities to show why they should be the backup. Johnson is currently listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, but it is an open competition, according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett. And the decision will likely be made off preseason performance.
"I think a guy like Josh, a guy like ‘Ryp’, it’s a great competition right now between both those guys," Hackett said. "Both of those guys go back and forth. For us, it’s going to be about that consistency. Getting those completions, making the right decisions, keeping the chains moving and taking the shots when you have those. I think they have both shown they can do that. It’s now about doing it consistently as we move into these preseason games."
Montrell Washington
Several rookies have stood out during camp, but none more than wide receiver Montrell Washington.
Washington was drafted in the fifth round to be the Broncos' return man this season, but has shown he can be a key contributor on offense. Finally, though, Washington will have the chance to actually return kicks this preseason as they don't have live special teams reps in practice.
"We drafted him to be our returner — there’s no secret in that, either. But he has to win the job," special teams coach Dwayne Stukes said. "Him making plays on offense can only help him on special teams. Again, we have to see what he does on Saturday when it’s live bullets. We haven’t had a live tackling period, so we want to see if he can take contact. We want to see his balance, we want to see him burst, explode and make plays. All of that will help him."
Special teams
Washington won't be the only player looking to earn his spot on special teams. The final spots on the 53-man roster will likely be determined based on special teams performance. If young players want to make the team, they will need to show the ability to contribute in that area, which is why Stukes said they will purposefully kick the ball in bounds during on Saturday.
"If we boot the ball into the end zone and if we take a knee, how can we evaluate some of the younger guys to see if they can contribute at a high level for special teams?" Stukes said. "Absolutely we want to kick the ball — it’s no secret. It’s not like this is a big secret that we’re going to kick the ball in play. We need to evaluate these guys with pads on to see if they’re physical."
Receiver battle
After losing Tim Patrick for the season, the Broncos are hopeful that other receivers will step up in his absence. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler aren't expected to play much in the preseason, meaning guys like Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, Kaden Davis, Darrius Shepherd, Travis Fulgham and Brandon Johnson, among others, will have a chance to prove their worth.
"There is so much great opportunity out here right now," Hackett said. "When anything happens, you just want to see people capitalize on it and get better and get the trust of the quarterback and the coaching staff."
Cornerback depth
The Broncos arguably have the best secondary in football when healthy. The problem, though, is after their starters, there doesn't seem to be much depth — especially at cornerback. That was apparent on Thursday during the joint practice with the Cowboys in which Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey had to fill in for starters Ronald Darby and K'Waun Williams.
One rookie who has shown the ability to make big plays is Damarri Mathis, who could be competing for a backup role.
“He’s doing a really good job and he’s getting better every day," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "The big thing for him is just working on his technique. He’s been doing that and has improved vastly. He just has to stay on that trend."