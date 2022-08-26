ENGLEWOOD — The Denver Broncos have one final preseason game Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Vikings, before starting the regular season Sept. 12 in Seattle.
And while the Broncos aren't expected to play many of their starters again this week, there are still plenty of storylines to follow with the final cut day approaching on Tuesday. Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game at Empower Field at Mile High:
K.J. Hamler's return
Wide receiver K.J. Hamler is set to make his return to the football field Saturday. Hamler will play for the first time since his knee and hip injury that he suffered last season on Sept. 26, 2021. The speedy wide receiver has slowly been worked back into practice, participating in team drills this week. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the plan is to let Hamler play a few snaps Saturday in hopes of preparing him for Week 1 in Seattle.
"He’s getting into the football shape. He’s getting out there," Hackett said. "Being in full pads and watching him run, you definitely feel some of that speed that he has and that he brings, and just the attitude he brings. He’s great to have out there, and he is just going to have to continually build into it.”
Brett Rypien's start
Brett Rypien will start at quarterback Saturday, as the competition between him and Josh Johnson continues. Johnson started the first two preseason games, going 24 of 39 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Rypien, who played in the second half of each of the first two games, went 30 of 44 for 304 yards and one touchdown.
While Johnson has seemingly had the leg up most of training camp and preseason, Saturday could provide the final deciding factor in who becomes Russell Wilson's backup this season.
Albert Okwuegbunam's playing time
Albert Okwuegbunam is expected to be the Broncos' starting tight end this season, but has had an interesting training camp and preseason. Okwuegbunam has shown flashes of being ready to be the No. 1 tight end and having a connection with Wilson. But Okwuegbunam has also struggled at times, especially blocking, which is why he's played more than any other starter in the preseason. He played the entire game against the Buffalow Bills and is expected to play again this Saturday.
"We ask a lot of those guys in that room, protection in the run game, the pass game, but Albert has been doing a really good job, as far as just taking strides in each area," Hackett said. "But I'm excited to see him more on Saturday too."
Fringe players on special teams
The Broncos have to cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday and many of those final spots will be determined on special teams. Many young players will have one final opportunity to prove their worth beyond offense and defense, with special teams coach Dwayne Stukes possibly having some say on who might be the final additions on the roster.
“I don’t know how much of a voice I’ll have, but I am going to express my opinion," Stukes said. "If we want to get to being one of the elite units in the NFL, we need to keep quality guys around who can play at a high level. I’m going to tell (GM) George (Paton) my opinion. I’m going to tell coach Hackett my opinion. Hopefully have some influence on some of those back-end roster guys, but I can’t promise you that."
Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson
Undrafted rookie receivers Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson have been impressive thus far this preseason. Both have made strong cases to make the team. But it's unlikely both will land in the final 53. In the preseason, Virgil has five receptions for 122 yards while Johnson has five receptions for 75 yards.
The Broncos will have some tough decisions to make in the wide receiver room, with four spots already locked up by Hamler, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Montrell Washington and only one or two spots remaining for Johnson, Virgil, Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams or Kendall Hinton.