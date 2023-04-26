The Broncos don’t have a first- or second-round pick and have only five overall selections entering the NFL draft.

Does that make it even more of a challenge?

Well, maybe not.

“I don’t think it’s much of a challenge with the free-agency acquisitions they made,’’ former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris, who is doing some broadcast work on the draft for CBS Sports HQ and SiriusXM NFL Radio, said Wednesday. “They solved a lot of problems in free agency with quality players who have experience, and that just gives them more opportunities in the draft to maybe double up on a position or if they like a guy or feel they can get a steal.”

The draft runs Thursday through Saturday, and the Broncos won’t be on the clock until they have picks Nos. 67 and 68 in Friday night’s third round. They are scheduled Saturday to have the No. 108 selection in the fourth round, No. 139 in the fifth and No. 195 in the sixth.

The Broncos last month landed 12 outside free agents, nine on offense, two on defense and punter Riley Dixon. The big grabs were right tackle Mike McGlinchey, left guard Ben Powers and defensive end Zach Allen.

Charles Davis, a draft analyst for NFL Network and game analyst for CBS, said the Broncos also set themselves up well for the draft with what they did in free agency. He said they “did what they needed to in terms of understanding where some of their weaknesses were.”

The Broncos are in a similar situation to start the draft as they were last year, when they didn’t have a first-round pick and their initial selection of linebacker Nik Bonitto was at No. 64 in the second round. A big difference was Denver last year ended up with nine draft picks.

Factors in the Broncos’ dearth of picks include giving up selections in the March 2022 deal with Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson and in the trade earlier this year with New Orleans for the right to hire first-year coach Sean Payton. Payton won a Super Bowl with the Saints in February 2010 and coached them for 15 seasons before taking last year off to serve as a Fox NFL studio analyst.

“Not having first- and second-round picks mutes their excitement a little bit for the draft,’’ Davis fans. “Fans all love to be cheering for their team during the draft. But they’ve got now a coach who is more than a competitor and has a Super Bowl ring.”

The last time a Payton team picked No. 67 in the draft, it turned out quite well. The Saints in 2017 selected running back Alvin Kamara at that spot, and he made Pro Bowls in each of his first five seasons.

The Broncos four times before had the No. 67 pick, with the best selection being guard Dan Neil in 1997. He went on to be a starter for the final seven of his eight years with the team.

Neil was also part of the smallest draft class in team history. The Broncos took just three players in 1997, highlighted by the first-round selection of defensive lineman Trevor Pryce, who went on to make four Pro Bowls.

Harris was a member of the second-smallest draft class in team history. In 2007, the Broncos had just four selections, with Harris going No. 70 in the third round.

“I was the only offensive player they took,’’ said Harris, who played with the Broncos from 2007-10 and in 2015.

Another recent solid No. 67 pick was offensive lineman Billy Turner, who went to Miami in 2014. Turner ended up playing for Denver from 2016-18 and in 2022.

The only time the Broncos have selected No. 68 was in 1974, when they took tackle Claudie Minor. He went on to be a rugged starter for nine seasons.

With the history of offensive linemen who panned out at Nos. 67 and 68, one wonders if the Broncos could go that route with one of their selections Friday. Harris said the signings of McGlinchey and Powers likely rule out a tackle or guard being taken then, but he could see Denver perhaps selecting a center.

“Luke Wypler, I don’t know if he’ll be there then, but there’s a guy,” Harris said of the Ohio State stalwart.

Harris said the Broncos would be wise to draft Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey if he were to fall to the third round. Harris is the radio analyst for the Fighting Irish and has seen plenty from Foskey, whom many believe will be taken in the second round.