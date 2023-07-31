ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick left Monday's training camp practice on a cart with a left leg injury.

Patrick missed all of last season after undergoing right knee surgery. He sustained a torn ACL on Aug. 2, 2022.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said after practice that Patrick is believed to have an injury now to his left Achilles.

"That’s what we think the injury is,'' Payton said. "They haven’t confirmed it until he gets the MRI. But it wasn’t any contact. It was just kind of coming out of the cut."

Payton said he saw the injury happen.

"I was watching it directly because he was running a route and it was something we corrected earlier,'' Payton said. "It was was kind of on air. Planted. I thought it looked like he slipped."

At first the coach wondered if it was an injury to right leg Patrick hurt last August.

"The natural question right away by all of us was, was it the same leg? Payton said.

Payton said "it's always difficult" to see a player get hurt, especially after seeing Patrick come back from last year's injury.

"Hopefully, we get some good news but it appears it's his left Achilles,'' Payton said.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II said it was difficult to watch Patrick get hurt again.

"It's a tough break,'' Surtain said. "But I know he's going to bounce back and recover."

Patrick emerged as a trusted pass-catcher and locker-room leader when he caught 51 and 53 catches in 2020 and 2021. He totaled 742 and 734 receiving yards those seasons, respectively.

Patrick's injury Monday came during 7-on-7 drills.