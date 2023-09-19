Two decades ago, Mike Harden was in tough shape physically. The former hard-hitting Broncos defensive back had undergone numerous neck and back surgeries and was on crutches.

Harden was at his home one day in the Denver area when he realized something had to change.

“I was sitting on the couch watching soap operas and all that and I said, ‘I’m not going to go out like this,’’’ Harden said.

So Harden, who had earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan before playing in the NFL from 1980-90, decided to return to school to earn a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix in marriage, child and family therapy.

“And the rest is history,’’ Harden said.

Harden earned his degree in 2009 and went to work as an addiction specialist. He spent the past decade at Stout Street Foundation in Commerce City before his recent retirement. Now he wants to help build residences for the homeless in Denver.

"I've always had the urge to want to give back to Denver,'' Harden said.

But that’s only part of the Mike Harden comeback story. He was sentenced to six years in prison in 2003 for what was reported to be a conviction for stealing more than $64,000 from several women he knew.

Harden, who played for the Broncos from 1980-88 and was a team captain, said he ended up being incarcerated for just six months. He said he made full restitution to all the victims.

“I take full responsibility for the choices that I made,’’ Harden said. “I got involved with some of the wrong people and made some bad choices and I choose to close that chapter because I’ve moved on.”

Harden has moved on to be a respected former Broncos player in the community. He is on the board of the Broncos Alumni Association and often plays golf with former Denver players.

Playing golf isn’t easy for Harden, who long has been on crutches due to his injuries from football. But he does the best he can.

“I can’t transfer my weight,’’ Harden said. “I can only swing from the waist up but I still get out there and try to exercise. I love the game.”

One of Harden’s playing partners is former Broncos star wide receiver Haven Moses. He admires how Harden has bounced back from his health and from his legal issues.

“I know there were some issues, some off-the-field problems,’’ said Moses, who played for Denver from 1972-81. “But he persevered. He made amends. Going into the drug counseling was one way of showing his sincerity in terms of wanting to do the right thing. He made a mistake but you do get another chance in life and he made the most of it.”

Moses, 77, is 13 years older than Harden, 64, but they have had a close relationship since the receiver was in his 13th season and the defensive back arrived as a Denver rookie in 1980.

Harden had grown up in a rough part of Detroit where he said “gang members basically ran” Central High School and it was “like a war zone” with students beaten up and their lunch money stolen. But Harden, helped by being a star athlete, was able to steer clear of trouble, and he earned a scholarship to Michigan where he excelled in football and even played some basketball.

Longtime Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Collier went to watch Harden work out in preparation for the 1980 draft. He liked what he saw and Harden was selected in the fifth round.

Harden was both a cornerback and safety for the Broncos and had 33 interceptions in his nine seasons and was named in 2019 as one of the top 100 players in team history. He helped Denver to Super Bowl appearances after the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

“He was a great player at Michigan so it was an easy pick for us,’’ said Collier, a Broncos assistant from 1969-1988. “He was a versatile player. He could play all four (secondary) positions. He was very good at intercepting balls and a good tackler.”

Harden was indeed known for his tackling.

“He was a very hard hitter,’’ Moses said. “He was very tough, very physical.”

Harden put it another way.

“I always said that, ‘You might beat me but you’re going to remember me,’’’ Harden said.

Harden is remembered by many for a hit he delivered on Seattle receiver Steve Largent that knocked the eventual Hall of Famer out of a game with a concussion and with two lost teeth. But that story comes with a twist.

It all started in the Sept. 4, 1988 opener at Denver’s Mile High Stadium when Largent caught a pass. Harden blasted Largent, leaving him injured and resulting in a $5,000 fine by the NFL.

“In today’s world, that would be an illegal hit but not back in my era,’’ Harden said. “The interesting thing is that the officials didn’t even call a penalty. Seattle sent it in to the league office and they said it was an illegal hit because I ran through his face.”

Largent, who retired after the 1989 season and would go on to represent his native Oklahoma for more than seven years the U.S. House of Representatives, believed it was a dirty play.

“The league said it was intentional and that he was trying to hit me in the head with his forearm, which he taped up for just such an event,’’ Largent said.

Largent, though, would get his revenge three months weeks later on Dec. 11 when the Broncos played at Seattle. Harden intercepted a pass and Largent leveled him with a hit to force a fumble that he recovered.

“That particular play was significant to me in the context of knowing what happened when we played in Denver,’’ Largent said. “You don’t always get a chance to even the score but sometimes you do. Justice prevailed. To get the opportunity for pay back, so to speak, was just perfect.”

Harden didn’t deny it was a “great hit” by Largent but made note of the difference between the two blows.

“I always tell people, ‘Somebody had to tell him about the rest of the game,’’’ he said. “In my case, I finished the game.”

Largent said Harden was able to stay in the game because his hit was “legal.”

Nevertheless, the banter between Harden and Largent is mostly now in good fun. Largent said in the past decade, he happened to run into Harden’s ex-wife Magaly Fernandez at a charity golf tournament in Cincinnati. She put the two in contact with one another and bygones are now said to be bygones.

“We’re good friends now’’ Harden said.

“It’s all behind us,’’ Largent said. “No hard feelings.”

As a follow up to the story, Harden said his fine was appealed and by the time it was denied, he had moved on to the Los Angeles Raiders for the 1989 season. After he got to Raiders, who were then coached by former Denver assistant and future Broncos coaching legend Mike Shanahan, he got a surprise.

“Al Davis paid the fine,’’ Harden of the then Raiders owner. “He said, ‘When you were in Denver you were always a Raider, you were just in a Bronco uniform.”’

Harden played one more season with the Raiders before his career was over at the age of 31. By late in his career, he was earning in excess of $500,000 per season, but much of his money had evaporated due to his habits off the field.

“My addiction was lifestyle,’’ Harden said. “Just being young, having access to more money than I ever thought I would make growing up in the inner city of Detroit and having access to all the VIP parties, entertainment, women, fast cars. All of that.”

Asked if he lost millions of dollars, Harden said, “Oh, yeah, without question.”

Late in his playing career, Harden opened a sports bar in downtown Denver along with former Nuggets star Lafayette Lever called Fat and Mike’s Sports Connection. It closed a few years after he retired and he got into other business ventures. He had a concession stand at Foothills Golf Course called Planet Hole in One and he dabbled in real estate and in selling mortgages.

Then Harden began to have major health issues. He remembers what happened in the mid-1990s while he was playing in a charity golf tournament in Santa Fe, N.M.

“I got out of the shower and the bottom of my feet were numb and everything,’’ he said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on with that?’ You know athletes. We kind of just ignore stuff for a while but after that, I thought I better get this checked.”

Harden’s condition eventually worsened. He was diagnosed with nerve damage in his neck and a compressed spinal cord from injuries suffered while playing football. He had two neck surgeries and three back surgeries in the late 1990s and later had some additional surgeries, his last one being in 2016. He has had a titanium disk inserted in his lower back.

Looking back at when he played, Harden recalled a game late in his Broncos tenure against Kansas City when he took a hit on a goal-line play that might have contributed to the damage to his body.

“I remember having a real compression of my neck and I was totally paralyzed for what seemed like an eternity but I was only down for like five or 10 seconds,’’ he said. “I came out for a couple of plays and went back in. During our days, everything was like, ‘Oh you just got a burner or you’re a little dizzy. You’ll be all right.”’

Harden said he now gets a ‘minimal’ amount of disability pay from the NFL although he wouldn’t give a figure. He said his only regret in playing football is wishing he would have taken more time to recover from some injuries.

“There were times when I knew I was hurt and I needed more time to recover but there was that pressure to be on the field and feeling like you’re going to let your teammates down if you don’t play,’’ he said.

For several years after his initial surgeries, Harden got around with a cane. But he found it “too difficult to balance” and he began to use crutches regularly in the early part of this century.

By then, Harden was also having major legal problems. According to reports, Harden between January 2000 and May 2001 stole checks and credit cards and forged checks and opened several credit card accounts in in the names of his women friends.

“Basically, it just came down to falling on some hard times with financial issues and stuff,’’ he said. “I don’t want to get into it. If you notice the stories (from the time), I never spoke publicly about it. There were back stories that really would have shed a different light on the situation from my standpoint of my involvement with these people but I have a family (with three children) and I wasn’t going to drag them through this. At the end of the day, I’m responsible for the choices I made and I accept that responsibility and so that’s the end of that story.”

During those times, some of Harden’s former Denver teammates offered their support.

“We always reached out,’’ said Billy Thompson, a Broncos defensive back from 1969-81 who long has known Harden well. “To him, it was kind of a situation where he wanted it to be a private thing and he wanted it to stay that way. But he was a great teammate and has always been a great friend of mine, and I’m not surprised he’s turned his life around.”

Moses also reached out Harden during that time.

“It was a pretty dark period in his life,’’ Moses said. “We would just make sure that prayers were sent his way in terms of him doing things that would be meaningful for him to get through this.”

Harden eventually got through his legal troubles and he has learned to deal with his health issues. Moses had a stroke in 2003 and has since recovered. He said the two provided each other with support during that time.

Now, the two play golf together.

“I admire him for his strength and fortitude to not let a physical disability keep him from that,’’ Moses said. “He still loves golf.”

Moses also admires how Harden has “overcome his mistakes” and sought to help others. He commended his work at Stout Street.

“It’s a substance abuse facility and I was basically a psychotherapist,’’ Harden said. “I helped people that struggled with addiction and helped them reintegrate with their families. ... I always thought about all the people I've met over the years that struggled with addiction and that's how I ended up doing that."

Next, Harden wants to to help the homeless.

“You can’t help but drive around Denver or the state of Colorado and see the homeless population,'' Harden said. "I want to be able to establish non-profit homeless shelters for people who have struggled with addiction or people who have just struggled to get their life together.”

Harden said things are still in the “inception stage.” He envisions raising funds to not just provide housing but also to build a “full-service venue to teach people life skills.”

Through all his ups and down, Harden has remained optimistic. He was thrilled to have had a “pretty good career” in the NFL, he found his work at Stout Street to be rewarding and now he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

“I’ve been blessed,’’ he said. “I have no complaints.”