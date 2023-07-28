In the Broncos’ search for depth on the defensive line, a familiar face has entered the mix.

The team brought former Denver stalwart Shelby Harris in for a free-agent visit Friday. Harris played for the Broncos from 2017-21 before being sent to Seattle in March 2022 in the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson. He played for the Seahawks last season.

The Broncos on Monday lost defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for at least the 2023 season after he was suspended for betting on NFL games in 2022. Denver also has begun training camp with lineman Mike Purcell on the non-football injury list, with head coach Sean Payton having declined to say what his injury is and how long he will be out.

During his five seasons with the Broncos, Harris started 49 of the 75 games he played. He was a regular starter from 2019-21, and that included him having career-high totals of six sacks in both 2019 and 2021.

Harris, who turns 32 on Aug. 11, has played eight NFL seasons, including spending 2014-15 with the Raiders. He wasn’t on a 53-man roster in 2016.

Fans on hand

Friday marked the third day of Denver’s training camp and the first with fans at the Centura Health Training Center. Practices are being limited to 3,000 fans who acquired free tickets, and there looked to be more than 2,500 on hand.

“(It) kind of feels like our second first day with the fans being here,’’ Payton said. “I thought we had a good turnout.”

Wilson embraced having supporters on hand, saying, “The fans are so great here.”

Allen happy with choice

Defensive end Zach Allen is happy with the choice he made last March in free agency.

After spending four seasons with Arizona, Allen signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with the Broncos. He is Denver’s most decorated new defensive player.

“It’s just really positive,’’ Allen said of the start of training camp. “Guys are just really excited to work here. I’m just really glad I’m here right now. The team’s great. I’m just super excited to be here, and I’m really glad with my choice. I’ve got a lot of people to thank for helping guide me here.”

Allen is in line to go against his former team when the Broncos open the preseason Aug. 11 at Arizona.

Nick Williams waived

Nick Williams' second stint with the Broncos was even shorter than his first.

The Broncos on Friday waived the wide receiver from Cherry Creek High School three days after he re-signed Tuesday and replaced him on the roster with receiver Michael Bandy. Williams, an undrafted rookie who played at CSU Pueblo and then at UNLV, previously was with Denver from June 5-13.

On the first day of training camp at the Centura Health Training Center that featured fans, the Broncos also activated wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He had a procedure in June to clean up cartilage damage in his knee.

Bandy is a three-year veteran who originally entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after being undrafted out of San Diego. He has played in 11 NFL games, including 10 last season, when he had all 10 of his career catches for 89 yards.

Notable

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey sat out his second straight day of practice due to a personal matter. … The Broncos concluded practice with players doing running drills width wise across the field. … Payton likes how safety Caden Sterns has looked in workouts, saying, “He’s certainly grasping what we are doing defensively.”