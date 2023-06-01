When Ben Powers got out of high school, he didn’t receive a single Division I scholarship offer. When he worked his way up to make the NFL, he barely played as a rookie.

All of that has continued to drive him and has led to the 6-foot-4, 310-pound left guard signing in March a four-year, $52 million contract with the Broncos.

“I’ve always been a guy that’s come from under the radar, comes from behind, nobody’s been expecting me," Powers said Thursday after organized team activities in his first interview with Denver media. "And I’ve took my opportunities and I’ve seized them and that’s something I take a lot of pride in in my game."

It started when Powers was ignored by big schools coming out of Kapaun Mt. Carmel High in Wichita, Kan., in 2015 and he ended up at Butler (Kan.) Community College. He showed enough in one season there to earn a scholarship to Oklahoma and worked his way up to be an All-American in 2018.

Still, Powers wasn’t selected in the 2019 draft until the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens. As a rookie, he got into just one game before becoming a part-time starter in 2020 and a full-time starter the past two seasons.

"Looking back on my NFL career, first four years, back then I’d tell you how mad and upset I am that I’m not playing, I’m not getting opportunity, things aren’t going how I want them," Powers said. "But standing right here in front of you, all of it worked out exactly how it was supposed to. So I’m happy it ended up working out how it ended up."

Powers became good enough last season that he could be blunt when asked why he didn’t re-sign with the Ravens.

“I don’t think they could afford me,’’ he said.

But the Broncos could. On the first day teams could negotiate with outside free agents, Denver reached agreement on a five-year, $87.5 million contract for right tackle Mike McGlinchey and then on the lucrative contract for Powers.

“All the things you’re looking for,’’ coach Sean Payton said of why the Broncos immediately targeted Powers. “His skill set. He’s strong. He’s smart. There’s certain things you look for in an offensive lineman. He can anchor and I think that’s important. … His makeup. He loves football, so he certainly was a target and then he also comes from a place (in Baltimore) that’s used to winning."

Payton said he valued guards greatly when was New Orleans coach for 15 seasons before spending last year as a Fox NFL studio analyst. He pointed to the importance of guards when he had former Saints star quarterback Drew Brees.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for the offensive coaching staff they put together," Powers said of why he signed with Denver. "So to be frank, that’s the answer."

Powers called Payton "a great coach" and expressed his gratitude for the importance he places in guards.

"That’s something I knew coming in, so that obviously influenced my decision," he said.

Payton said Powers has been doing well in spring drills although the guard said it hasn’t always been easy due to linemen working out without pads.

While Powers was composed and well spoken Thursday, he might not be a fixture in speaking to the media. By his own admission, he shies away from the limelight.

"I’m a homebody," he said. "I hang out at the house and relax. … I’m a low-key guy. I don’t get on social media or post or anything. I’m just here to do my job."

That’s just fine with Payton, who likes no-nonsense players. The coach wants Powers to pave the way in the running game and help protect quarterback Russell Wilson in much the same manner that guards in New Orleans once did for Brees.