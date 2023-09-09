The market value for NFL running backs crashed as the league’s top rushers struggle to keep pace with booming salaries of teammates.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams reacts with basically a shrug.

“I just let my play do the talking,” Williams told The Denver Gazette from his locker room stall. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Empower Field on Sunday, and Broncos coach Sean Payton said that Williams will play a “big role” in the season opener. Makes sense. A depleted wide receiver corps with the season-long absence of Tim Patrick, and uncertainty over Jerry Jeudy’s status, creates the need for a strong running game.

Williams is healthy after enduring a major knee injury he suffered last season, Oct. 2 in Las Vegas, with a torn ACL and other ligaments damaged. He's unaware of any carry restrictions for his first game in almost a year. Payton added: “I haven’t put together a number for him.”

“Just ready to get out there in front of our fans and give them something to root for this year,” Williams said. “It’s crazy how it all worked out. But I would rather play (Las Vegas) being the team I got hurt against. Go ahead and get that one out of the way. Then it will be smooth sailing the rest of the season.”

Williams enters the third year of a four-year rookie deal with much to prove as a bell cow NFL running back. He’s appeared in only 21 career games with five starts, while twice exceeding 100 yards on the ground. The Broncos are counting on his breakout performance as a relative bargain. Williams is the 29th highest-paid running back in the league with a $2.4M cap hit this season, per spotrac.com.

But many of the league’s most productive rushers, including Josh Jacobs of the Raiders, have legitimate contract gripes.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season (1,653 yards) in the final year of his rookie deal. Las Vegas still refused to sign Jacobs to a long-term contract, and when negotiations stalled, he held out for the majority of training camp. It wasn’t until Aug. 26 Jacobs finally agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, per media reports.

That might seem like plenty of cash to the average workplace employee. But among position groups in the NFL, for arguably the league's top running back, it’s chump change. The average pay for a top-32 offensive lineman last season was $16.9 million, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Also, consider that the league’s highest-paid quarterback, Bengals’ Joe Burrow, will earn an average of $55 million over his new five-year contract.

“It’s tough because when I played it was good to be a running back, because the more you played, that’s how you earned the bigger paycheck,’’ Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis told The Denver Gazette last month. “And it seems to be having the opposite effect now. The more you contribute now, they’re saying there’s like an expiration date on running backs. It’s frustrating.”

What will the NFL running back market look like when Williams is due for an extension in 2025?

“Every player wants every other player to get paid,” offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “It helps everybody.”

McGlinchey doesn’t need convincing on the importance of a dominant ground game in today’s NFL. Williams must be a force out of the backfield for the Broncos to finally climb out of AFC West obscurity.

“The running back position is incredibly valuable,” McGlinchey said. “Certainly, if you have a great one, it can change the face of an offense.”

HIGHEST PAID NFL RUNNING BACKS

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) — $16M Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) — $15M Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) — $12.5M Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) — $12.2M Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) — $12M Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) — $11.7M Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) — $10.09M Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) — $10.09M Dalvin Cook (New York Jets) — $7M James Conner (Arizona Cardinals) — $7M

*NFL average annual salary data provided by spotrac.com.