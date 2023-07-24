The Broncos in their history have had running backs pile up 1,000 or more yards in a season 23 times. But whether they have one in 2023 may not be an accurate gauge of the team’s effectiveness on the ground.

In four of his final five seasons as coach of New Orleans, Sean Payton had two running backs gain 600 or more yards. Now Payton, who coached the Saints for 15 seasons, has brought his two-back philosophy to Denver in his first season as coach.

In line to be the starter is Javonte Williams, who is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season Sept. 10 against Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High after suffering a serious knee injury last October. And ready to also get plenty work is backup Samaje Perine, who signed as a free agent in March after spending the past three full seasons with Cincinnati.

Will it be an explosive duo?

“We would like to think so, and Coach Payton’s offense is proven and he’s had a lot of success,’’ Perine told The Denver Gazette last weekend. “And we're just looking to carry on that success.”

Denver rookies reported for training camp last Wednesday at the Centura Health Training Center and Perine and other veterans will report Tuesday. The first practice open to fans is Friday.

Plenty of eyes will be on Williams, whom Payton expects to be ready for the start of camp after he shredded his right knee Oct. 2, 2022, against the Raiders. Williams was a limited participant during spring drills, and Perine anticipates he will be ready to take the next step in training camp.

“I didn’t expect anything else with how he was moving around in (spring drills),’’ Perine said. “It seemed he was on the cusp of getting there and I’m sure he worked his tail off these past few weeks (since mandatory minicamp). I wouldn’t expect anything less from him.”

Williams rushed for 903 yards as a rookie in 2021 before being hurt in the fourth game of 2022 and finishing the season with 204 yards. Perine backed up Joe Mixon with the Bengals and had rushing totals of 301 in 2020, 246 in 2021 and 394 in 2022.

Perine, though, is expected to get more work in Denver. He told The Denver Gazette in April that was a key consideration in his decision to sign a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos.

“I see great things happening with how many of us are in that (running back room),’’ Perine said. “It’s Sean Payton’s offense. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

While injuries could be a factor, it remains to be seen how much work Denver’s third running back will get. There are five backs on the roster, and battling for the third spot will be Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie and undrafted free-agent rookie Jameel McLaughlin.

The versatile Jones, who played for Payton in New Orleans in 2020 and 2021, is perhaps the favorite.

“He’s great, and the entire running back room is just a lot of guys who enjoy the game and nobody has a big ego,’’ Perine said.

The 5-foot-7, 187-pound McLaughlin is the all-college career rushing leader with 8,155 yards, playing first at Division II Notre Dame College in Ohio and later at Youngstown State. Perine, who set an NCAA Division I-A single-game mark with 427 yards rushing for Oklahoma in 2014, called it “pretty cool” that the Broncos have two players who hold college rushing records.

“He’s an extremely hard worker and he showed that throughout (spring) drills,’’ Perine said about McLaughlin. “I’m excited for him to get this opportunity.”

Perine has spent the past month since the end of spring drills in his hometown of Pflugerville, Texas, outside of Austin, where temperatures routinely have been around 105 degrees. So is he looking for things to be at least a bit cooler in Colorado for training camp?

“I guess, but it’s a tradeoff,’’ he said. “If it’s not the heat, it’s the altitude.”

Perine, a seven-year NFL veteran who played all his previous seasons for teams in low-elevation locations, said the “first week or so was pretty rough” after he got to Colorado in April for the start of spring drills but “then it wasn’t bad.”

All in all, he figures the altitude is better than the heat. He figures to be helped by having kept in “pretty good shape” during his month off.

“Now I know what to expect, so it shouldn’t be too bad,’’ he said.

Perine also has a good idea of what to expect from Payton’s offense. And he is expecting more carries than he had with the Bengals.