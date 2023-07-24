RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Lionel Taylor is 87, matching the uniform number he once wore for the Broncos. And at that age he hasn’t slowed down as much as one might think.
Each day at Fairwinds, a senior center outside Albuquerque where Taylor lives with wife Lorencita, he is up at 4 a.m. By 5 a.m., he is in the workout room for a session lasting about 1 hour, 15 minutes, that includes riding a stationary bike and stretching.
“I’m doing pretty well,’’ said Taylor, who turns 88 on Aug. 15. “I need a new hip. I was too chicken to get an operation. I use a cane when I’m walking sometimes. I can do without it although it makes it easier. But I’m still up at 4 a.m. every day.”
Taylor used to keep defensive backs up figuring out how to stop him. While playing wide receiver for the Broncos from 1960-66, he was one of the first big stars of the fledgling American Football League. In 1960, the first season in franchise history, Taylor averaged 102.9 yards per game receiving, a Broncos record that still stands 63 years later. In 1961, he caught 100 passes, becoming the first receiver in pro football history to reach the century mark.
In 1984, Taylor was a charter inductee to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, and in 2013 there was a plaza built outside Empower Field at Mile High with pillars honoring all inducted players. Each one includes a bronze likeness of the honoree’s face.
“I’ve never seen my statue,’’ said Taylor, who said he hasn’t been to Denver since early this century. “But I think it’s one of the better ones. I’ve seen a few of them (in photos).’’
Taylor stopped driving two years ago due to a spot on his eye that hampers his vision. But he has a potential chauffeur in his grandson, Lionel Lanham, 43, and there is talk he might take Taylor and his wife to a Broncos home game this season.
“Yeah, we got a driver,’’ said Lorencita Taylor.
Taylor and his wife met when both were students at New Mexico Highlands University and were married in 1958. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary July 11, and she figures her husband has made out just as well off the field as he did on it.
“He’s a good catcher,’’ she said. “I’m here.”
Lorencita, 85, is a Native American from Cochiti Pueblo, which is about 40 miles north of Rio Rancho. So that’s why Taylor, a native of West Virginia, opted to settle down in New Mexico after concluding a pro career that lasted from 1959-68 and a coaching career that went from 1970-98 and included winning two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers and being offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
The Taylors lived in a spacious home on Cochiti Lake after Lionel retired from coaching before downsizing to a Rio Rancho apartment in 2007. They moved to Fairwinds in 2021.
Taylor had all sorts of memorabilia from his playing days in a trophy room at his home in Cochiti Lake before he decided to part with items in 2007. Much to Lanham’s chagrin, he threw out a bunch of Broncos programs from the 1960s. But the best stuff went to Taylor’s two daughters, Loretta and Bunny, and to his three grandchildren. Lanham got the football from when Taylor in 1965 became just the third pro receiver to have 500 career catches, and it has been on display at his Rio Rancho home.
Taylor’s great-grandson, Logan Taylor, 12, will inherit some of the memorabilia. For now, Logan is preparing to play tight end this season for Skyview Middle School in Bothell, Wash., and will wear No. 87 to honor his great-grandfather.
***
On a recent morning, Taylor was joined at Fairwinds by Lanham and Logan Taylor and some of his memorabilia was brought in and spread out in a community room. Included were the shoulder pads he wore from his first Broncos season through the rest of his career, two trophies from his playing days, a framed Broncos team picture from the 1960s and a framed print published just before he caught his 100th pass. There also were some retro No. 87 Broncos jerseys Taylor had signed.
The memorabilia on hand stirred some memories. Taylor looked back at how far he came after growing up in tiny Lorado, W. Va., with a stepfather who was a coal miner. Taylor attended all-Black Buffalo High School in the early 1950s during the days of segregation.
Taylor starred in football and basketball, and once was called in the local newspaper “Mr. 30” for scoring 30 points in seven straight games on the hardwood. He earned a scholarship to play both sports at New Mexico Highlands.
“I needed to get away from home,’’ Taylor said. “There was no future for a Black man in West Virginia. I was smart enough to realize that at 18 years old. I wasn’t going to be a coal miner. No way in hell was I going back into that mountain.”
After starring at wide receiver at New Mexico Highlands, Taylor wasn’t selected in the 1958 NFL draft. But he was invited to the Chicago Bears’ camp.
Taylor didn’t make the Bears that season. He ended up playing semipro ball with the Bakersfield (Calif.) Spoilers with Tom Flores as his quarterback.
“He was my No. 1 receiver and he was my only receiver,’’ said Flores, who would go on to play quarterback in the AFL and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach who won two Super Bowls with the Raiders. “It was ridiculous. He was the only one who knew how to run a route and get anywhere open. He could catch it all, one hand, two hands, no hands.”
Taylor made the Bears roster in 1959 and got into eight games although he didn’t have a single catch. And early the next season he was waived by the Bears the week before their regular season began Sept. 25, 1960.
In that first year of the AFL, the Broncos had started their regular season on Sept. 9. Their general manager was Dean Griffing, who had been with the Tucson (Ariz.) Rattlers in 1958 when Taylor had a big game against them with the Spoilers.
Griffin brought in Taylor to join the Broncos for their third game, which was on the road against the New York Titans on Sept. 23. The Broncos already had won games on the road against the Boston Patriots and the Buffalo Bills during a three-week stretch in which they stayed on the East Coast to practice since that was cheaper than flying back to Denver.
Taylor showed up for practices in New Jersey, and Broncos starting quarterback Frank Tripucka wasn’t even there that week. Tripucka, a former NFL and Canadian Football League quarterback who was initially brought in as an assistant coach before the Broncos saw he was better than any signal caller on their roster, was off taking care of some business arrangements.
“I signed on the street before the game at the Polo Grounds,’’ said Taylor, whose 1960 salary was $7,500. “I had never even seen Frank before. We get into the game and we didn’t even know each other’s names. He said, ‘Hey, you.’ And I said, ‘Hey, you.’’’
Taylor didn’t start the game. And eventually after he got in, Tripucka, who would play for the Broncos from 1960-63 and make the Ring of Fame, asked if he could beat his man on the post. Taylor did just that.
Taylor caught a 32-yard pass from Tripucka to put the Broncos up 24-21 in the fourth quarter although they eventually lost 28-24. But Taylor caught six passes for 125 yards and a star was born in Denver.
“That first write-up in Denver, that was a good write-up,’’ Taylor said of the newspaper account of his play.
Taylor went on in his first season to catch 92 passes for 1,235 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 12 games he played during a 4-9-1 season. However, money was tight on the Broncos, who wore mustard and brown uniforms with vertically striped socks that were purchased from a defunct all-star game.
“Everything was second hand,’’ Taylor said. “It was hard finding a pair of pants that fit you, and if you found one, you better put your name on it right away.”
Players sometimes had difficulty when they went to a bank and presented a check that read "Denver Broncos."
“Some of the banks wouldn’t cash the checks,’’ Taylor said. “They didn’t know what team we were. There was a Triple-A baseball team called the Bears and they thought we were the Bears. But I went out to a bank in Lakewood and they cashed my check. I told guys about it and that bank got a lot of business from players.’’
Taylor said many “were laughing at the league” and thought the AFL wouldn’t last. But the Broncos and the other seven teams were back in 1961 and Taylor made pro football history.
Taylor had 100 catches that season for 1,176 yards. In the waning moments of the final game of the season at the Dallas Texans, he became the first pro player to reach the century mark.
“I didn’t see it in my paycheck,’’ Taylor said with a laugh about the impact of the feat. “Let’s put it that way.”
In 1964, Charley Hennigan of the Houston Oilers broke Taylor’s record with 101 catches in a season that, like Taylor’s, was 14 games. But nobody else got to 100 until Art Monk had 106 catches for Washington in 16-game season in 1984.
Now, with the proliferation of the passing game and with teams playing 17 games the past two NFL seasons, a 100-catch season has been reached 144 times. But Taylor knows one thing.
“It will always say in the record book that I was the first,’’ Taylor said. “They can’t take that away.”
Taylor in 1965 became the third pro player to have 500 career catches, following Billy Howton and Raymond Berry. The game against the Patriots at Mile High Stadium was stopped and Taylor was honored with a ceremony on the field.
“I have that ball, his 500th ball,’’ Lanham said. “(Taylor) wrote ‘500’ on it. It’s a great old Spalding football.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Taylor finished that season with 85 catches for 1,131 yards. It marked the fifth time in six years he had led the AFL in receiving and his fourth 1,000-yard season.
“He was a unique receiver,’’ said Joe Collier, who went against Taylor in the AFL as an assistant with the Patriots and the Bills and as Buffalo’s head coach before later being Denver’s longtime defensive coordinator. “He wasn’t one of those sleek, tall, thin guys who could run like hell. He was just a guy who had the ability to get open and he had great hands.”
***
After the 1965 season in which he had turned 30, Taylor began to slow down. He had just 35 catches in 1966 and finished his Denver tenure with 543 receptions for 6,872 yards and 44 touchdowns while never playing on a winning team.
Taylor was traded to Oakland before being waived by the Raiders and signed by Houston. He totaled just 24 catches in 1967 and 1968 with the Oilers before retiring and finishing with 567 for his career.
Soon, it was on to coaching. After taking a year off from football, Taylor got a call from Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who had known him from being a Chargers assistant in the AFL for six seasons. Taylor was named wide receivers coach in 1970, the first season in which the NFL and AFL had merged, and at the time was Pittsburgh’s only Black assistant.
Taylor won Super Bowl rings with the Steelers after the 1974 and 1975 seasons and sometimes wears them. But others are usually more impressed with them than the modest Taylor.
“It’s funny,’’ Lanham said. “He’s always been like, ‘That was part of the job. They hired me to win the Super Bowl and that’s what was expected.’’’
While in Pittsburgh, Taylor helped develop wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, who both made the Hall of Fame.
“I told them they had two left feet and if it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t have made it,’’ Taylor said with a laugh.
Then Taylor was on to the Los Angeles Rams in 1977 as wide receivers coach, and they lost the Super Bowl 31-19 to the Steelers after the 1979 season. After that season, Taylor was promoted to offensive coordinator for what would be a two-year stint at a time when there were few Black coordinators. There wouldn’t be a Black head coach in the modern history of the NFL until the Raiders hired Art Shell in 1989.
Taylor said there is a film clip in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington that mentions him as being one of the few Black coordinators at that time. Taylor shrugged off the suggestion that he was a pioneer in coaching, but Flores didn’t.
“I would think so,’’ Flores said. “He was a smart coach. He was tough and smart.”
With Taylor as offensive coordinator, the Rams ranked second in the NFL in total offense in 1980 before quarterback Vince Ferragamo left for the CFL and the offense collapsed in 1981 and he was fired. Then Taylor moved on for two years as Oregon State’s wide receivers coach before getting his first head-coaching job and having a disastrous 13-41-1 tenure at underfunded Texas Southern from 1984-88.
Then it was on to the Cleveland Browns for two years as an assistant. Taylor took some time off from football before concluding his career with a 1995-98 stint with the London Monarchs in NFL Europe. He was offensive coordinator, then head coach. His time there included helping develop Brad Johnson, who would later become a two-time Pro Bowl NFL quarterback and win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.
“That was fun, but you can’t live in London on a hamburger budget,’’ Taylor said of making $40,000 as a coordinator and $80,000 as a head coach.
Taylor doesn’t follow football closely these days. He said he’s only watched about two Super Bowls on television since he retired from coaching. He doesn’t watch the Broncos that much on TV although he’s now interested to see what first-year coach Sean Payton will be able to do after seven straight seasons of Denver missing the playoffs.
Lorencita Taylor said her husband always has been modest about his football accomplishments. Taylor remains fourth on the Broncos’ all-time receiving list, a fact he downplays.
“That’s what they paid me to do,’’ he said of his notable receiving seasons. “Sunday was my day to perform and I didn’t want to leave the stadium with anybody saying that I loafed.”
Taylor isn’t doing much loafing now. His wife remains asleep each morning when Taylor hits the workout room at Fairwinds.
“I guess he’s out there at 5 every day,’’ she said. “He tells me he goes and works out and has breakfast and then he brings me breakfast.”