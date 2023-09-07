Here are some of the best bets for the 2023 NFL season:

Broncos bets

Over 8.5 wins (-106): Coach Sean Payton gets the Broncos back on track. This team has enough talent to reach nine wins. It will be close, but 9-8 seems right.

Will not make the playoffs (-235): Nine wins won't be good enough to make the playoffs in the loaded AFC. Denver waits one more year to break its postseason drought.

Russell Wilson over 3,500.5 yards passing (-112): The quarterback bounces back with a new coach/adult in the room. Denver needs Wilson to be good to have any success.

***

Division winners

Titans to win AFC South (+310): Tennessee has talent and one of the best coaches in the league. The Jaguars' hype is a bit much.

AFC West exact order (Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders) (+370): This seems to be right this year. K.C. owns the division, and the Chargers are a little better than the Broncos.

Packers to win NFC North (+350): Green Bay is still loaded without Aaron Rodgers. The division is wide open, and the Packers could sneak up and grab it with 9-10 wins.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

***

Award winners

Jalen Hurts to win MVP (+1200): The Eagles QB can dominate through the air and on the ground. Philadelphia will be one of the top teams in the NFL, so Hurts will have plenty of chances to show off.

Christian McCaffery to win Offensive Player of the Year (+1400): The former local star and current 49ers star will have an entire season with coach Kyle Shanahan.

Matt Lafleur to win Coach of the Year (+1600): The Packers' bandwagon rolls on. If Lafluer gets the Packers to the playoffs, he must be considered.

***

Super Bowl winners

Chiefs (+600): As much as it pains Broncos fans, Kansas City is still the class of the AFC as long as it has Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

49ers (+1000): I thought San Francisco had a great chance last year until all the quarterback injuries in the NFC title game. A full year with all this talent has them right there with the Eagles.

Bengals (+1000): They have been close the last two years. If Joe Burrow is healthy, they should be right there.

—Odds from FanDuel SportsBook