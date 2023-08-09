ENGLEWOOD - The first Broncos’ depth chart of the season was released Wednesday and deemed unofficial but there were some surprises nevertheless.

The biggest one was Adam Trautman, acquired from New Orleans last April during the draft, being listed as the first-string tight end over Greg Dulcich. While Trautman played for the Saints in 2020 and 2021 when current Broncos coach Sean Payton was in charge, Dulcich is coming off a promising rookie season.

“We have to put together a depth chart, and then we have to give it to (the media),’’ Payton said. “Then I have to answer questions about, ‘Why did you put him first?’ … I could have put the slash there (between tight ends) ... Those tight ends are all playing. I think it becomes easier … when you start looking at the play totals and you see how much they are being relied upon.”

The Broncos figure to use three tight ends with regularity, the other being Chris Manhertz, who is third on the depth chart. But another surprise at tight end was the listing of Albert Okwuegbunam as fifth team, behind even undrafted rookie Nate Adkins at No. 4. Okwuegbunam, who looked good in 2021 before falling off considerably last season, is in jeopardy of not making the team.

It was perhaps a mild surprise that defensive end. Jonathan Cooper was listed on the first team team ahead of second-teamer Matt Henningsen. Some have projected Henningsen as the favorite to win that job.

Two big battles in training camp at the Centura Health Training Center are at safety and kicker. At safety, longtime veteran Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are listed as co-first team players. At kicker, Brett Maher and Elliott Fry are listed as co-first team.

Only one rookie was listed on the first team. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., a second-round pick, was named as the primary kickoff and punter returner. He also was listed as a second-team receiver.

Among other rookies, third-round pick Drew Sanders was listed as a second-team inside linebacker and Riley Moss, a third-round pick, as a second-team cornerback. This is despite Moss being out for the entire preseason following surgery to repair a core muscle.

There is competition to be the third running back behind starter Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Tyler Badie was listed ahead of No. 4 Tony Jones Jr., who also previously played for Payton in New Orleans.

NFL teams are required to put out a depth chart prior to their first preseason game, and the Broncos will take the field for the first time Friday at Arizona.

“(Chief communications officer) Patrick (Smyth) will put it together, hand it to the coordinators,’’ Payton said Monday. “They’ll hand it to me, and we’ll tweak it. Just understand, we can’t write it in pencil, but it’s in pencil.”

Payton said the Broncos only put out a depth chart because the NFL mandates it. He spoke at length Wednesday about how the depth chart is not a fair indication of how the tight end situation stands.

“The one thing that is interesting about this tight end group is that there are some clear roles that you can see,’’ Payton said. “Strengths and weaknesses that these players have. Adam is the one guy out here who does a good, solid job at blocking and he gives you some flexibility within the route tree. Chris Manhertz is someone who obviously we are comfortable throwing to, and yet, he is really good at blocking. … Then Dulcich is someone who can really threaten (you). You have these different traits for different (players).”

Whether he starts games or not, Dulcich figures to the tight end that, barring injuries, will have the most receptions. Playing in just 10 games last season because of injuries, he had 33 receptions for 411 yards. Prorated over a 17-game season, that would be 56 grabs for 699 yards.

The depth chart does not include players who are on active injured lists for Denver. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (undisclosed injury) is on the non-football injury list and outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Browning is expected to start the season on the PUP list.