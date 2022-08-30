ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have their initial 53-man roster.
The team made 21 cuts on Tuesday, after six on Monday, completing their roster for the 2022 season.
The most notable cut Tuesday has been quarterback Josh Johnson, who competed with Brett Rypien for the backup quarterback spot behind Russell Wilson. The Broncos still hope to sign the 36-year-old Johnson to the practice squad, but Rypien has won the competition and will back up Wilson this season. Denver also cut 2020 third-round pick McTelvin Agim and traded outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Steelers.
Here's a look at the Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster 2022:
OFFENSE (24)
Quarterback (2): Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien
Running back (3): Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone
Wide receiver (6): Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil
Tight end (4): Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck
Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Graham Glasgow, Luke Wattenberg, Cam Fleming
DEFENSE (26)
Defensive line (5): D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen
EDGE (6): Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick
Inside linebacker (4): Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad
Cornerback (6): Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey, Michael Ojemudia
Safety (5): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
Kicker (1): Brandon McManus
Punter (1): Corliss Waitman
Longsnapper (1): Jacob Bobenmoyer
WAIVED/RELEASED/TRADED
OLB Malik Reed, QB Josh Johnson, DL Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson, WR Kendall Hinton, WR Seth Williams, DL McTelvin Agim, OL Netane Muti, CB Faion Hicks, CB Ja'Quan McMillan, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, S J.R. Reed, RB Devine Ozigbo, TE Dylan Parham, WR Brandon Johnson, WR Darrius Shepherd, ILB Kana’i Mauga, DL Jonathan Harris, OL Quinn Bailey, OL Michael Niese, OL Zack Johnson, P Sam Martin, CB Donnie Lewis, CB Bless Austin, LB Jeremiah Gemmel, RB JaQuan Hardy, OL Sebastian Gutierrez