ENGLEWOOD — It was a kicking nightmare for Brett Maher in the playoffs last January.

Through it all, he claims to have become stronger mentally.

After a top-notch regular season with Dallas in 2022, Maher missed 4 of 5 extra-points in a 31-14 win over Tampa Bay. The next week against San Francisco he had his only extra-point attempt blocked but did at least make both his field-goal tries as the Cowboys lost 19-12.

The ugly postseason apparently affected Maher’s value in free agency. Coach Sean Payton said last week the Broncos couldn’t come to terms on a contract for Maher after he worked out with the team in May. He ended up settling for a minimum non-guaranteed one-year deal for $1.08 million and reported last week to training camp at Centura Health Training Center.

Maher, 33, is competing with Elliott Fry, 28, to be the Broncos’ kicker. And he is trying to overcome how last season ended.

“That was a tough lesson to learn, especially in the moment,’’ Maher said Tuesday after a camp practice. “But it’s also I feel like I’ve taken it as a way to learn and become more resilient and get a few more of the scars that can help propel you forward.”

Maher said the playoff misses were both mental and due to mechanics, and that he worked hard during the offseason to correct matters. He said he received plenty of support following his struggles.

“I heard from way more people positively than negatively,’’ he said. “I think part of that is being off social media, obviously. The people in my circle were very supportive and unwavering, so I’m very thankful.”

Maher has a Twitter account (@brett_maher). But he hasn’t tweeted since Oct. 22, 2019.

Maher was in his second season then with Cowboys. He didn’t get into any NFL games in 2020 before playing for Payton with the New Orleans Saints in 2021. Then last season he returned to Dallas and made 29 of 32 field goals and 50 of 53 extra points in the regular season.

Then came the playoff meltdown, and Maher left the Cowboys as a free agent. Now, he’s excited about a fresh start with Denver.

“Glad to be here,’’ he said. “I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

Maher, assuming he doesn’t get the yips again on extra points, is the favorite to win the job. He has more experience than Fry, who was undrafted in 2017 out of South Carolina and only has gotten into three NFL regular-season games.

Fry was signed in May after the Broncos released kicker Brandon McManus following nine seasons with the team. Payton said Tuesday the kicking competition has been “back and forth” and both competitors are “doing good.”

“Taking it day-by-day,’’ Fry said. “It’s a long competition. We’re only in week one, so I think we’re both just putting our head down and trying to make kicks.’’

Fry is with his 11th NFL team and even had a stint in 2019 with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. He’s gotten into regular-season NFL games with Atlanta in 2020 and Cincinnati and Kansas City in 2021.

“I’ve bounced around a lot,’’ he said. “I’ve been a lot of places where it’s fill-in jobs and it’s a hard league to break into, especially if you’re not drafted. So you kind of got a little uphill battle. I’ve always been confident in what I do and that’s kind of pushed me. It sounds kind of dumb but if you keep getting calls, I’m not going to say no.’’

Maher also has moved around plenty. After being undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, he has been on rosters for three Canadian Football League teams and for eight different NFL teams. Maher has had three stints with the Cowboys and two with the New York Jets.

Maher didn’t make his NFL regular-seson debut until 2018 with Dallas and made a 62-yard field goal that season. In 2019, he had a 63-yard boot, tied for the third-longest in NFL history. And he had a 60-yard field goal last season.

“That’s an asset to me,’’ Maher said of his big leg. “That’s something I can bring to the table. We’ll just kind of see how the chips fall, but I like kicking long field goals and I’ve had a bit of success doing it.’’

How far might his range extend kicking in Denver’s altitude?

“Hopefully, we’ll get to kick a few long ones and we’ll kind of see how far we can stretch them,’’ he said.

For now, Maher is focusing plenty on his accuracy, including on extra points. He at least has looked good so far in booting them for the Broncos.