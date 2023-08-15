ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are down to one kicker, and he has missed both his preseason field-goal attempts.

Denver on Tuesday waived kicker Elliott Fry with an injury designation and replaced him on the roster with long snapper Jack Landherr IV. That left the team's only kicker as Brett Maher, who was wide right on a 47-yard attempt and had a 52-yarder blocked in last Friday's 18-17 loss at Arizona in the preseason opener.

Against the Cardinals, Fry missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt but later hit a 55-yarder. Head coach Sean Payton said it's possible the Broncos, who play at San Francisco in Saturday's second preseason game, could bring in another kicker at some point to challenge Maher.

"With Elliott, it was a pull,'' Payton said of a leg muscle after a training camp practice at the Centura Health Training Center. "It's nothing significant. And we'll go day-to-day with where we're at with the kickers. Brett had a good day (in practice Tuesday). He's competing with himself because he's got 31 other teams. Now, there's probably seven teams that have a real kicking battle and so he's competing with those guys that come out of those clubs. And that doesn't discount us possibly if we wanted to bring in another player (at kicker)."

Maher on Tuesday made 5 of 7 attempts in one kicking session. He made four attempts from 43 yards or closer and one from 50 yards. But he missed an attempt wide left from 45 yards and had a 53-yarder hit the left upright.

Later in practice, Maher thrilled the crowd with a 59-yard boot that was easily good and then made another long attempt.

Landherr will provide competition for long snapper Mitchell Framboni. Landheer is an undrafted rookie out of UCLA who participated last May in Denver's rookie minicamp.