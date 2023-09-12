Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine have sounded a warning to opposing defenses.

They are coming.

Yes, the Broncos lost the opener 17-16 to Las Vegas on Sunday, but flashes were shown that they could have an impressive 1-2 running punch this season. Williams, playing his first regular-season game since suffering a serious knee injury Oct. 2, 2022, against the Raiders, gained 52 yards on 13 carries. And Perine provided relief with 41 yards on eight carries.

“When one of us gets tired, we know the other one is coming in,’’ said the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Williams.

The 5-10, 236-pound Perine took it a step further on what having 456 pounds of running backs coming at a defense could end up meaning as the season goes along.

“I can see us really down the stretch going into the third and fourth quarter really leaning on defenses when they’re getting tired, and we’re still relatively fresh because we’re two physical backs, and some teams just aren’t going to want to go against that for four quarters,” Perine said.

Sean Payton took over as coach of the Broncos in February and in March he signed Perine as a free agent after he spent the past three full seasons backing up Joe Mixon in Cincinnati. Payton sought Perine as insurance for Williams due to his injury, but also because Payton long has used a two-back system.

During his 15-season run in New Orleans, Payton often rotated a bigger back with a finesse guy. Now he’s got two bruisers.

But Williams and Perine also are versatile. In the opener, both caught four passes from Russell Wilson. Williams only gained 5 yards but did have a 7-yard catch to help offset two losses. Perine had 37 yards, including one for 20 yards.

“Sean told us, ‘You never know how we’re going to get used,’’’ Perine said. “We’re looking to get back to doing it more and more so defenses not only have to worry about us running the ball, but also catching it out of the backfield. Again, it gives defenses something to think about.”

That certainly excites Wilson. The quarterback likes what has in the backfield.

“They both did a good job,’’ Wilson said of the opener. “Just seeing Perine out there running and catching. I think Javonte made a couple of nice plays in the passing game and running game. … It’s a good thing for our football team that we have (Williams) and also Perine and what he can do.”

Wilson is especially happy to see Williams at full strength considering everything he has been through. After Williams last October suffered torn right anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments and a posterolateral corner injury, doctors told him he would be out about a year before returning to game action. But he was back for an Aug. 19 preseason game at San Francisco and then again in the lineup Sunday.

“Just the feat of being able to overcome an injury like he had in terms of an ACL injury and then to be able to overcome that and to be in tip-top shape (is impressive),’’ Wilson said.

Williams said Payton told him before the game to “just be ready” whether “it might be a catch or run, anything.” And the knee responded in fine fashion.

“At the beginning of the game, just getting tackled, it gave me a lot of confidence,’’ Williams said. “As the game went on, my knee felt stronger.”

Now the two running backs hope they will be able to stay strong throughout games while opposing defenses wilt.

“I feel it was a decent debut,’’ Perine said of the running backs on Sunday. “It would have been great to get the win and there were, of course, some things that we have to clean up. But there were a lot of positives to take away from this game and I’m just excited to see how we keep moving forward.”