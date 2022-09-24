Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. 49ers prop bets:
1. Russell Wilson passing TDs over 1.5 +114
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos may not win on Sunday, but Wilson will find the end zone twice through the air in this game. Things have to turn around, right?
2. Jimmy Garoppolo interceptions over 0.5 -112
Why it’s a good bet: Jimmy G probably makes the 49ers a better team right now but the Broncos pick him off once in this game. Especially if Denver gets pressure on him.
3. Kyle Juszczyk touchdown over 0.5 +1100
Why it’s a good bet: This is a bit of a flier but the odds could land you a big payday. Juszczyk is an important part of the Niners offense and I could see him catching a ball out of the backfield and scoring.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 3-3)