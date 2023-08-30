The Broncos waived quarterback Ben DiNucci on Tuesday with the hope of signing him to the practice squad.

And that's what happened Wednesday.

A day after teams had to trim rosters from the offseason limit of 90 to the regular-season number of 53, Denver began assembling its 16-man practice squad.

The Broncos added a veteran wide receiver in Phillip Dorsett, who was released Tuesday by the Raiders. They also added a number of players they let go Tuesday, including wide receivers Lil' Jordan Humphrey and Michael Bandy, defensive linemen Tyler Lancaster and P.J. Mustipher, running back Tyler Badie, safety Devon Key, outside linebacker Marcus Haynes and cornerback Art Green.

The Broncos did not claim any players off waivers who were let go Tuesday. However, they were planning later Wednesday to make some moves with their 53-man roster.