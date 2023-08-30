The Broncos have more healthy wide receivers on the practice squad than on the active roster.

After the Broncos on Tuesday trimmed the roster from the 90-man offseason limit to the 53-man regular-season number, they were left with four wide receivers. That includes Jerry Jeudy, who is in jeopardy of missing the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday, the Broncos didn’t make any moves on the 53-man roster but they reached agreements with 17 players to be on the practice squad. The squad includes four receivers in outside additions Phillip Dorsett and David Sills and Lil’ Jordan Humphrey and Michael Bandy, both let go by Denver Tuesday.

The Broncos also brought back to the practice squad quarterback Ben DiNucci and former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who were both waived Tuesday.

Dorsett was released Tuesday by the Raiders while Sills was waived then by the New York Giants. Dorsett is entering his ninth NFL season and has 151 catches for 2,001 yards.

“He gives you speed, transition,’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos reached an agreement to sign another outside player for the practice squad in tight end Lucas Krull, who was undrafted last year out of Pittsburgh and got into one game for New Orleans.

Overall, the Broncos added 14 holdover players to their practice squad, and they signed before taking part in a practice Wednesday. DiNucci joined the squad after Denver elected Tuesday to keep just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and he will remain the team’s No. 3 signal caller.

Other returnees include running backs Tyler Badie and Dwayne Washington, outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, defensive backs Art Green and Devon Key, offensive linemen Demontrey Jacobs and Will Sherman and defensive linemen Tyler Lancaster, P.J. Mustipher and Nigeria native Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. The practice squad limit is 16 but Ndubuisi doesn’t count against it due to being an international player.

Humphrey and Bandy had been expected Tuesday to join the practice squad. But the Broncos made sure they added even more depth Wednesday by getting the two other receivers. Any of the four receivers could be activated off the practice squad for regular-season games, and it’s likely at least one will be called up for the opener.

“Really, we have 69 players on the team,’’ said Payton, not taking into account Ndubuisi making it 70. “It’s just changed a lot (in recent years with) that added depth.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In 2020, practice squads were increased to 16 players and elevations began to be allowed without moves needed to be made on the 53-man roster.

Dorsett, 30, played with Indianapolis, New England, Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston before joining the Raiders this year. His best season was catching 33 passes for 528 yards with the Colts in 2016 and he had 20 grabs for 257 yards last season with the Texans.

“We’ve got a clear grasp as to what he does really well and we’ll try to highlight those things,’’ Payton said.

Sills, 27, caught 13 passes in his first two NFL seasons with the Giants. Payton said Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, who played quarterback for the Giants last season, provided a recommendation on Sills.

Payton said the Broncos decided not to put in a waiver claim Wednesday for any players let go at the roster cutdown deadline, although he said coaches and team officials stayed up late Tuesday night studying possibilities. He said he was “pleased” with Wednesday’s additions to the practice squad.

Denver didn’t make any moves Wednesday on the 53-man roster, though some are expected soon. The Broncos are expected to place three players on injured reserve, which means they must miss at least four games.

Two are expected to be cornerback K’Waun Williams, out six to eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery Monday, and undrafted rookie tackle Alex Palczewski, who suffered a hand injury late in the first quarter of last Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury was not considered to be serious and Palczewski returned and ended up playing 74 of Denver’s 85 offensive plays.

When the three players are put on injured reserve, the Broncos are expected to re-sign to the 53-man roster defensive tackle Mike Purcell, tackle Quinn Bailey and cornerback Fabian Moreau, who all were released Tuesday.

All players waived by the Broncos on Tuesday cleared on Wednesday. And outside linebacker Chris Allen, waived with an injury designation, reverted to Denver’s injured reserve list.

The Broncos’ initial 53-man roster looks overloaded with 13 defensive backs and undermanned with the four receivers. However, Payton stressed that “the art of the 53 sometimes is about protecting the most vulnerable of your assets.”

The Broncos do have injuries in the secondary to Williams, P.J. Locke and Riley Moss, so that explains in part explains the overload there. And Wednesday’s practice squad moves on wide receivers beefs up that position.