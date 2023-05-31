Eight days after releasing Brandon McManus, the Broncos finally again have a kicker on the roster.

The Broncos on Wednesday signed Elliott Fry, who was one of three kickers to work out with the team last Thursday. The other two were NFL veteran Brett Maher and Parker White, who never has kicked in a regular-season game.

Sources said the Broncos also signed tight end Tommy Hudson, who had attended their rookie minicamp three weeks ago as a veteran tryout player. To make room on the roster for the two new players, Denver cut running backs Tyreik McAllister and Jacques Patrick. Due to Javonte Williams taking part in organized team activities on a limited basis, there perhaps is less urgency for the Broncos to be overloaded at running back, and they now have six on the roster.

Fry, who played at South Carolina and is entering his third NFL season, has appeared in three regular-season games with Atlanta in 2020 and Kansas City and Cincinnati in 2021. In his career, he has made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts and 5 of 7 extra-point attempts.

Fry, 28, joins the Broncos during their second week of OTAs. They did not have a kicker during the three sessions in which OTAs got underway last week and for Tuesday's OTA practice.

McManus was released by Denver on May 23 after nine seasons. He was signed by Jacksonville last Thursday.

Hudson played in five games for Tennessee in 2021 and caught three passes for 31 yards.

McAllister, who spent last season on the practice squad, had been waived by the Broncos on May 12 and re-signed May 15. Patrick, who was second in the XFL in rushing last season with 443 yards for the San Antonio Brahmas, was signed after being a veteran tryout player at the rookie minicamp.