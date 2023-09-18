The Broncos added depth on defense Monday by plucking outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins from New England's practice squad.

Denver also learned safety Kareem Jackson won't be suspended following his ejection for a penalized hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High. However, Jackson is expected to be fined for the second straight week due to a penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The Patriots selected Perkins in the third round of the 2021 draft. The former Oklahoma standout never has appeared in a regular-season game. Perkins will provide depth due to Frank Clark suffering a hip injury last Wednesday in practice and being out a few weeks.

The Broncos (0-2), who play at Miami (2-0) on Sunday, had an open roster spot due to tight end Greg Dulcich being placed on injured reserve.

Jackson was ejected after he hit Thomas in the head when Thomas caught a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 left in the first half Sunday. Thomas was lost for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Jackson was fined $14,819 for a penalized hit on Sept. 10 on Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who suffered a concussion that knocked him out of that game and kept him out of Sunday's game at Buffalo. Jackson's fine is expected to be announced Saturday.