ENGLEWOOD — Nick Williams' second stint with the Broncos was even shorter than his first.

The Broncos on Friday waived the wide receiver from Cherry Creek High School three days after he re-signed Tuesday and replaced him on the roster with receiver Michael Bandy. Williams, an undrafted rookie who played at CSU Pueblo and then at UNLV, previously was with Denver from June 5-13.

On the first day of training camp at the Centura Health Training Center that featured fans, the Broncos also activated wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He had a procedure in June to clean up cartilage damage in his knee.

Bandy is a three-year veteran who originally entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after being undrafted out of San Diego. He has played in 11 NFL games, including 10 last season, when he had all 10 of his career catches for 89 yards.