According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there are 16 inductees who went undrafted. And Sean Payton touched upon that Saturday.

Following the conclusion of the NFL draft, Broncos general manager George Paton said the coach had talked about notable players who went from being undrafted to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

"Sean spoke to the scouts and the entire (draft) room (Saturday) about all the former free agents that have made teams and gone to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,’’ Paton said. “We’re hoping to find a few really good players in free agency post draft."

That quest began after the draft when sources said or it was reported that at least 13 undrafted players had agreed to deals with the Broncos, including Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines. A source said that Gaines, who had looked good at Colorado Pro Day, got a $5,000 signing bonus and $40,000 of his salary guaranteed for a total guarantee of $45,000.

Also committing to the Broncos were South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins, Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, Princeton guard Henry Byrd, Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels, Houston cornerback Art Green. Incarnate Word wide receiver Taylor Grimes, Central Michigan edge rusher Thomas Incoom, Kent State tight end Kris Leach, Indiana safety Devon Matthews, Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson.

Some times players reported to have signed end up being tryout players. However, Paton said the number of undrafted free agents the Broncos are expected to sign should be in the “teens.” They will be invited to a rookie minicamp in two weeks that will include the five players Denver selected in the draft and some rookie tryout and veteran tryout players.

The Broncos selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round with the No. 257 pick. Paton said the Broncos are expected to be able to sign as undrafted free agents several players that “we would have maybe taken” with that third from last pick in the draft.

Paton, though, wasn’t pleased that one player the Broncos had agreed to sign as an undrafted free agent ended up being selected late in the draft. He didn’t name the player but said that scenario is like “kicking you in the stomach.”

Draft grades due

Payton joked about how Sunday is the “day that all the draft grades come out.” However, it doesn’t sound as if he will be paying much attention to them.

“I hope three years from now, when all of us will have a better idea of how this draft went, the reports will be good," Payton said. “We heard it a million times (that teams say), ‘We got our guy today.’ Half of them are lying."

Denver’s five-man draft class tied for the third-smallest one in team history. But Payton remains optimistic it will turn out well.

“Here we are and the draft just ended,’’ he said. “I’m really excited.”

It's just JL

The Broncos selected Boise State safety JL Skinner in Saturday’s third round. And, nope, JL doesn’t stand for anything.

“I’m the third, so I’m named after my dad who was named after his dad,’’ Skinner said. “I don’t know the reason for name being JL, but it’s that. That’s just it. It’s just JL.”

Skinner does at least have a nickname. He is known as “The Psychologist.”

Brother battle looming?

Green Bay on Saturday selected kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round out of Auburn, and he just might have a duel next season with his brother.

Carlson, a Colorado Springs native who played at The Classical Academy, is the brother of Daniel Carlson, an All-Pro kicker last season for the Raiders. And the Packers are scheduled to play in 2023 at Las Vegas.

Carlson is in line to potentially replace former Colorado kicker Mason Crosby on the Packers. Crosby, their kicker the past 16 seasons, is an unsigned free agent.