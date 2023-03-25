The Broncos added depth Saturday to the offensive line by agreeing to terms with veteran free agent Kyle Fuller.

Fuller’s agent, Scott Casterline of Team Sports Agency, announced the move on Twitter. Fuller, a seventh-round pick by Houston in 2017, has primarily played center in his five NFL seasons but also can play guard. He comes to Denver after having played for the Texans, Washington and Seattle.

Fuller spent the past three years with the Seahawks. He started nine of the 14 games he played in 2021.

Fuller played in all 17 games in 2022 but didn’t get a start. He got in for 51 offensive plays and 79 on special teams.

Fuller, who has started 12 of the 51 games he has played in the NFL, could emerge as the backup center on the Broncos behind Lloyd Cushenberry. He is the third offensive linemen Denver has locked up since the start of free agency, following projected starters Mike McGlinchey at right tackle and Ben Powers at left guard.