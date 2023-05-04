The Broncos on Thursday added size on the defensive line, and it won’t immediately cost them a roster spot.

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Nigeria native Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi was allocated to join the team. He’s a 6-foot-7, 323-pound defensive lineman who only has been playing football for five years.

“This is … a dream come true and also a sign of hope that the best is yet to come,’’ Ndubuisi, 22, said in a quote distributed by the Broncos.

Ndubuisi spent the 2022 offseason with the Arizona Cardinals as an offensive lineman.

The International Player Pathway Program was founded in 2017 and gives international athletes an opportunity to earn a sport on an NFL roster. The NFL invited 13 prospects for two months of training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and to take part at South Florida’s pro day on March 29. Eight were chosen and assigned to teams in the AFC West or the NFC North.

The players won’t count against the NFL offseason roster limit of 90. So the Broncos are expected to have 91 on the roster once they get done signing undrafted free agents before the start of a May 12-14 rookie minicamp. The roster exemption will expire when teams must cut down to the regular-season limit of 53 after the preseason.

According to an article by the BBC, Ndubuisi played soccer and basketball as a youth before discovering football by watching YouTube. He started to practice on his own before joining the UpRise Academy in Ghana in 2021. The academy was founded by former NFL player Osi Umenyiora and former basketball player Ejike Ugboaja in an effort to help the NFL locate talent in Africa.

According to Pro Football Reference, there have been 33 natives of Nigeria play in a regular-season NFL game, including linebackers Jeremiah Attaochu and Patrick Chukwurah and defensive end Willie Oshodin with Denver. However, those three all played college football while Ndubuisi did not.