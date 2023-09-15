The second Super Bowl won by the Broncos perhaps wasn’t as thrilling as the first but at least the rings were better.

On Jan. 25, 1998, the Broncos won Super Bowl XXXII with a 31-24 upset over the Green Bay Packers in San Diego. Then they repeated the next year with a dominating 34-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Miami.

“Our second Super Bowl ring, I like this ring better,” Broncos Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater said while showing it off. “It has the two horse heads versus the one and it fits better.”

There will be a lot of those rings gleaming Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. During halftime of the game against the Washington Commanders on Alumni Weekend, the Broncos will hold a 25th anniversary celebration for their second Super Bowl-winning team.

Adding to the hoopla, in pregame ceremonies former Denver star linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be honored for having been inducted last month into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ware played for the Broncos from 2014-16 and was on their third Super Bowl-winning team in the 2015 season.

The Broncos last season held a 25th reunion for their first Super Bowl-winning team. And now a number of the same players will be back to commemorate the win over the Falcons on Jan. 31, 1999.

“The first one definitely meant more just because of the emotions, and I still remember after the game, when I knew we were going to win, everybody of the field just crying like, ‘We finally got to this goal that we’ve been striving for so long.’’’ Atwater said.

Still, Atwater said he is excited about Sunday’s reunion and that the second Super Bowl win, which came following a 14-2 regular season, “was awesome.” After the ultimate euphoria of winning the first one, the Broncos came into the following season optimistic about claiming another.

“We were pretty cocky,’’ said Atwater, who played for the Broncos from 1989-98 and appeared in his last game for them in Super Bowl XXXIII before spending one final NFL season with the New York Jets. “We didn’t say that outwardly to too many people, ‘We’re going to tear these guys up.’ But in our minds and in our own conversations, we were about to eat on (the Falcons).’’’

Atwater was one of four Hall of Fame players on the 1998 team, the others being quarterback John Elway, running back Terrell Davis and tight end Shannon Sharpe. Star receiver Rod Smith said Elway and Davis also are expected to be at the reunion, but that Sharpe won’t.

Smith met with Sharpe in Boulder on Friday, when he interviewed Colorado coach Deion Sanders for ESPN’s “First Take.” Smith said Sharpe then had to fly back to Los Angeles for television duties.

Elway was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIII after he completed 18 of 29 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown in his final NFL game. Smith, who had five receptions and 162 yards and an 80-yard touchdown grab, also was in consideration for MVP honors.

“The first Super Bowl, I didn’t have a catch in the game,” Smith said of being shut out against the Packers. “But there are so many fond memories of the second one. The first one, nobody gave us a chance but then we won the second and being able to go back-to-back made it special.”

Smith said the reunion was scheduled to get underway Friday night with members of the team having a gathering at Shanahan’s Restaurant in Denver with former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan. Shanahan led the Broncos to both of their first two Super Bowl wins.

“The thing about this group is that we always like a reason or an excuse to get together,’’ Smith said of players from the championship teams. “We had such a good time together as friends and working together to play the game we love. Any time we have an excuse to get together, we embrace it.”

A team representative said about 125 overall former Broncos will be on hand during Alumni Weekend, which could be a team record. A lot of them will be wearing rings.