ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos announced their team captains for the 2022 season, and there are no surprises.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, safety Justin Simmons, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and kicker Brandon McManus were voted captains by their teammates Tuesday. Sutton, Simmons and McManus were all team captains last season.

Our 2022 Denver Broncos captains, as voted on by the team! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QaRBqT3G1Y — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 6, 2022

"It's an honor and a privilege," Sutton said. "To see it come from your peers, your teammates, guys you're around with every day, for them to see the things that you do on the field and off the field, trying to carry the team in the right direction, it's an honor. It’s an honor just to be in that realm with those guys and to lead the team into the direction we want to go for the season."

The least surprising name of the group is Wilson, despite this being his first season in Denver. Wilson was a nine-time captain in Seattle, with his rookie season being the only year he was not voted a team captain.

Since being traded to the Broncos in March, Wilson's leadership off the field has been noticeable. And his play on the field certainly helps.

"I think you always want the quarterback to be one of those guys you're looking to," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I'm very glad he was voted a captain, but in the end, it's about who the players wanted and they've got those guys. I know they believe in a lot of guys — not just Russell, but everyone else."

One of those guys is Chubb, who will be a team captain for the first time in his career.

This is a big season for Chubb, who is coming off a season in which he battled an ankle injury and as he's set to enter free agency in the offseason. Chubb said he feels as healthy as ever entering his fifth year and hopes to have a big season. And for him, being voted a captain is a reflection of the attitude he's had approaching the most important season of his career.

"It kind of puts a title on all the hard work, the leadership I've been trying to instill," Chubb said. "It's a great accomplishment to be looked at like that by your peers. I've got to wear it with pride."

Hackett said the votes for captains were close, with several other players receiving votes — especially on the offensive line. To him, that's a sign that his team has multiple leaders, even if they don't have the captain title.

"The best testament was how many guys got votes. It wasn't just those five. It was numerous, numerous guys," Hackett said. "I think it's great to see there's so many people that believe in their teammates. It wasn't just a very specific amount of players. I think that's great."

Injuries

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (tightness) all practiced on Tuesday. Hackett said the hope is for all three to be able to play Monday night in Seattle.