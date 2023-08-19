SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Broncos returned Saturday night to the site of their Super Bowl 50 win in February 2016.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s 21-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium:

1. There were few complaints about Javonte Williams' return to action 10 1/2 months after he suffered a serious knee injury in October against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams did drop a screen pass on Denver’s first offensive play but he looked good after that. Williams carried three times for 12 yards and was surprisingly active in the passing game, catching four balls for 18 yards. Doctors had projected Williams would be out about 12 months after he shredded his right knee Oct. 2, 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But he returned to game action 1 1/2 months early. The Broncos are counting on Williams to form a one-two punch at running back with backup Samaje Perine. Perine carried three times for 22 yards against the 49ers.

2. Grumbling about Denver quarterback Russell Wilson might have been put on hold at least until the Sept. 10 opener against the Raiders. Broncos coach Sean Payton had said he expected starters to play between 20 and 24 snaps Saturday. But after one series, Payton had seen enough from Wilson and he was pulled in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. In leading Denver to a 48-yard field goal by Brett Maher, Wilson completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards and ran three times for 25 yards. He had a solid preseason, completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He is not expected to play in next Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.

3. Those worried about Denver’s kicking situation can relax at least for another week. Maher made both his field-goal attempts, hitting from 48 and 34 yards, and nailed his only extra-point attempt. In the preseason opener Aug. 11 at Arizona, Maher had missed a 47-yard field goal wide right and had a 52-yarder blocked, although he did make his only extra-point attempt. The Broncos last Tuesday waived Elliott Fry with an injury designation, leaving Maher as the only kicker on the roster. Payton then did rule out that Denver could bring in another kicker but he expressed confidence in Maher. Maher responded with Saturday’s strong outing but he will will need to kick well against the Rams to lock down the job.