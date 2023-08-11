GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Sean Payton era with the Broncos got underway Friday night, or at least the preseason version of it.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium:

1. What a difference a series made for quarterback Russell Wilson. In the first three series, Wilson completed just 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards and it looked at times as if it was still 2022. But Payton kept Wilson in for one more series, and it changed the storyline of the night for him. He completed 3 of 4 passes to lead Denver on a 57-yard drive that culminated with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Jerry Jeudy on fourth-and-4. The only incompletion on the drive by Wilson came on the play before the touchdown on a Jeudy drop. Wilson is trying to bounce back from a disastrous 2022 under former coach Nathaniel Hackett, and overall Friday marked a good step in that direction.

2. The battle between Brett Maher and Elliott Fry to be Denver’s kicker could be a wild ride. Maher, known for his big leg, got the first attempt of the night but was wide right from 47 yards in the first quarter. Then it was Fry’s turn and he was wide right in the second quarter on a 50-yard attempt. Fry later turned things around by booting a 55-yarder late in the first half. But Maher didn’t bounce back in a similar manner. He had a 52-yarder blocked in the third quarter. At least Maher did make an extra point, which is saying something since he missed five in the playoffs last season with Dallas. The battle will continue, and Payton hasn’t ruled out that Denver’s kicker in 2023 could end up being neither Maher nor Fry.

3. OK, so the Broncos lost after their third-stringers collapsed on defense at the end. Still, were things to like about Denver’s defensive effort. The Broncos, who didn’t use key players in safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and outside linebacker Frank Clark, held Arizona scoreless until midway through the third quarter. The defense got off to a solid start in the first quarter when cornerback Essang Bassey returned an interception 31 yards to the Cardinals 41. Denver linebacker Alex Singleton had two nifty tackles, one in the open field and the other in the backfield for a loss of three yards.