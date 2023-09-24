MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Broncos once again wilted in the humidity of South Florida, but never before has it been this bad.

The Broncos are now 1-9 in their history in games at Miami.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s historic 70-20 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

1. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said entering the game the Broncos have the ability to be a “dominant” defense. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case Sunday. The Dolphins became just the third NFL team in history to score 70 points in a regular-season game and their 727 yards of total offense were the second-most gained in history. For the Broncos, it was the first time they’ve given up more than 59 points in a game. Doing much of the shredding was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

2. With the Broncos tied for the NFL lead in penalties, head coach Sean Payton talked before the game about needing to be more disciplined. Then Denver was whistled for four accepted penalties in the first half, two by receiver Brandon Johnson that nullified TD. The Broncos finished with seven penalties (two were declined), including linebacker Drew Sanders getting their sixth personal foul of the season.

3. Quarterback Russell Wilson did what he could do to try to keep the Broncos in the game. He completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and a battled ball that was picked off. But due to Denver’s shaky defense and a pair of lost fumbles by Courtland Sutton, Wilson had no chance to keep up with Tagovailoa. It was odd that Wilson played the entire game.