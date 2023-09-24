Nothing goes right for the Broncos when they play in Miami and that was the case again on Sunday. Denver was blown out by the Dolphins 70-20 and fell to 0-3 on the season. The Broncos are 1-9 in Miami all time.

Here are grades for Sunday's loss:

Offense

While the defense did the Broncos no favors, the offense was not great either. When they were on the field in the first half, the Broncos moved the ball, but once again the second half was not good. Courtland Sutton fumbled twice and Russell Wilson threw one interception. The offense had no chance of keeping up with the Dolphins.

Grade: C-

Defense

From the first drive, the Broncos defense was overmatched. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't have an incompletion until the second half. He threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns. But it wasn't only the passing game the Broncos couldn't stop. Miami racked up four touchdowns on the ground and averaged over eight yards a carry. Denver missed several tackles and committed numerous penalties. Miami didn't punt until the fourth quarter when the game was over. And the Dolphins broke their franchise record for points in a game with 70, which is the most ever given up by Broncos in their history.

Grade: F-

Special teams

Nothing bad happened on special teams, so that was a plus for the Broncos. Marvin Mims Jr. did return a kickoff for a touchdown when the Broncos were down 50 in the fourth quarter. Kicker Wil Lutz hit two field goals and his only extra point.

Grade: A

Coaching

This grade is mainly for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Even though coach Sean Payton and the offense didn't do much, the defense never gave them a chance. The unit didn't seem ready for the Dolphins' speed and were chasing receivers and backs all game long. The Broncos also continued to have untimely penalties. It was an embarrassing showing.

Grade: F