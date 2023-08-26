So much for Jarrett Stidham’s shaky start to the preseason.

The Broncos backup quarterback didn’t look good when he took the field for the Aug. 11 exhibition opener at Arizona. But he’s been coming on since then, and so now you know why Denver coach Sean Payton said in March that Stidham has what it takes to one day be an NFL starter.

In the Broncos’ 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night, Stidham started in place of a rested Russell Wilson and led the Broncos to a 24-0 lead while playing the first half. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 99.7. He also had a 20-yard run.

In the opener against the Cardinals, Stidham completed just 5 of 15 passes for 50 yards and threw an ugly interception. But he did bounce back in the second preseason game at San Francisco to complete 12 of 17 passes for 130 yards.

Stidham had several targets step up Saturday. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who has been on the roster bubble, helped himself big time by catching seven for 109 yards and a touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. had two catches for 51 yards, including a 50-yard grab. And receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey had four grabs for 57 yards.

Denver, as expected, did not play Wilson. And it was no surprise that every other veteran starter also sat out. The Broncos had used starters in the first two preseason games and they had gone against the Rams in joint practices sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. So Payton had seen enough from them.

The first-year coach earned his first preseason win with the Broncos. They had lost in the waning seconds 18-17 at Arizona and 21-20 at San Francisco.

Providing continued preseason excitement was undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who built upon a resume that likely will result in him making the 53-man roster. He started and rushed 10 times for 48 yards with a touchdown.

That gave McLaughlin four touchdowns in the preseason. OK, so the first one he scored against the Cardinals was with his name misspelled “McGlaughlin” on his jersey.

Brett Maher entered the game in good position to hold onto Denver’s kicking job, and he left no doubt Saturday that he will be the guy. Maher kicked field goals of 46 and 33 yards and made all five of his extra points. The only negative was drilling one kickoff out of bounds.

The Broncos have two weeks to sharpen things up for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. And at least they apparently suffered no significant injuries on Saturday.

Announced injuries were to outside linebacker Christopher Allen (groin) and to undrafted rookie tackles Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs (ankle).

The Rams also did not use starters. And in the battle of reserves, the Broncos wasted no time in taking charge. They took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on McLaughlin’s 1-yard touchdown run. The drive featured Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson being ejected for an excessive face-penalty on Mims on an end-around run.

On Denver’s second possession of the game, it was signaled that Stidham had thrown a 75-yard touchdown pass to Mims. But Mims, who caught the ball despite interference being called on cornerback Robert Rochell, was ruled down after a replay review when it was determined Rochell had touched him when he hit the ground after catching the ball.

That drive stalled, and Maher booted a 46-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The Broncos extended the lead to 17-0 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Stidham to Okweuegbunam later in the first quarter. They then added a 1-yard touchdown run by Tony Jones Jr. and the 33-yard boot by Maher in the second quarter.

In the second half, Ben DiNucci took over at quarterback. He led the Broncos to a 34-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Badie early in the fourth quarter and then threw a 3-yard TD pass to Josh Hammond with 2:31 left in the game to conclude the scoring.