DENVER — Following the Broncos' 16-9 win over the Texans Sunday, Russell Wilson shared a piece of advice to rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
"Man, you've got to celebrate this," Wilson told Hackett in the locker room, as he handed Hackett a game ball. "This is a joyful moment. You won your first NFL game as a head coach. Don't let people steal your joy."
Hackett's first two games on the job haven't exactly been perfect. The offensive guru who was hired away from the Packers has had a rough start to his head coaching career.
Last week against a rebuilding Seahawks team, he was criticized for clock management and the decision to try a long field goal instead of going for it fourth-and-five down one — a decision that eventually prevented the Broncos from a comeback opportunity. And this week against a bad Texans team, the Broncos had to come from behind in the fourth quarter after Hackett's team piled up 13 penalties, lost two key players to injury, once again failed to score in the red zone, and were subsequently booed 11 times by the 73,083 in attendance — which also had to count down the play clock to help the offense avoid multiple delay-of-game penalties.
It wasn't pretty. In fact, it was ugly. And, above all, it was far from what Broncos Country was promised when they hired a 42-year-old coach known for his offensive prowess, creativity and intelligence.
"I don't blame them," Hackett said. "Heck, I'd be being booing myself. It's frustrating."
Part of the problem for the Broncos Sunday started when they lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a ribs injury in the first quarter and cornerback Pat Surtain II in the second quarter to a shoulder injury. Both are still being evaluated and their timetable to return is unknown.
Despite being down their top corner, who was replaced by rookie Damarri Mathis, Denver's defense shut the Texans down. Houston totaled only 234 yards, with the Broncos totaling three sacks — two by defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones and the other by outside linebacker Randy Gregory.
"We just believe in ourselves and I think we really understand what each person does well," Gregory said. "We are excited to play for each other and play hard for one another, which makes it more competitive. You cannot worry about what the offense is doing, that will come around."
It was Hackett's offense — and game management — that led to the Broncos trailing 9-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
On offense, the Broncos again struggled in the red zone, going 0 of 2 in goal-to-go situations, with both starting inside the five-yard-line.
And the only real bright spot of the offense was wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who totaled seven receptions for 122 yards. He also had the biggest play of the game, catching a 35-yard pass from Wilson on third and 16 to start the fourth quarter. The Broncos would go on to score their lone touchdown of the game, a 22-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Eric Saubert.
"Courtland was so big for us today," Wilson said. "So many great plays."
But the most frustrating part of the Broncos' performance was the mental mistakes and game management.
Denver committed 13 penalties for 100 yards, only six days after having 12 for 106 against the Seahawks. It's the first time in franchise history the Broncos have committed a combined 25 penalties in back-to-back games. It's also the first time since 2018 the Broncos have committed at least 13 penalties in a game.
"This has got to stop," Hackett said. "We're not going to win many games when we have that many penalties."
Two of the worst penalties were on field goal tries. The first forced the Broncos to kick it five yards further back and, luckily, Brandon McManus still made it. And the second moved the Broncos out of field goal range, forcing them to punt. Both drew boos from the crowd. Hackett also had to waste a timeout on a punt return when no one was back to return the punt.
It's those type of mistake that has some wondering — is calling the offense and managing the game too much for Hackett?
"No," Hackett said. "I think there are definitely some things that go on as you get down to that unique area. I think I just need to be sure I clean up what exactly I'm hearing, where I'm going and making sure I'm on the same page with Russ. I think that'll make us more efficient... I've just got to be sure I'm communicating to Russ — I'll clean that up."
Through two games it's clear Hackett and the Broncos have a ways to go. That's often the case with rookie head coaches, though, the other four rookie head coaches are currently a combined 6-0.
The hope for the Broncos is that he learns along the away, knowing there will continue to be roadblock at almost every turn. But he doesn't have long to fix it, with the 49ers coming to town on Sunday Night Football next week and a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in two weeks.
Still, the faith in Hackett in the locker room remains strong, even if the faith outside of it has started to waver.
"I believe in coach Hackett," Wilson said. "I believe in who he is. I believe in his understanding of the game. And we're just going to keep getting better and better. This is a journey together and I'm excited for it.
"You can't ever let anybody steal your joy in this game."