The Broncos allowed a staggering 63 sacks last season. No wonder they began free agency by handing out big contracts to offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers.

But the Broncos in 2022 also had an unimpressive 36 sacks on defense. They might address that deficiency in this week’s draft.

The Broncos lost defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who led the team with 6.5 sacks, to Seattle in free agency, although he was replaced by Zach Allen, who had 5.5 sacks for Arizona. They have healthy outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who was bogged down by a knee injury last season. But they are still are trying to overcome the loss of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was traded last November to Miami.

Put it all together and Denver could use another pass rusher. It might be the biggest need on defense in the draft that runs Thursday to Saturday.

“It never hurts to get more help there at edge rusher,’’ said NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis. “Bradley Chubb was supposed to be that guy for a long time but obviously he’s in Miami now.”

A problem is the Broncos don’t have a first- or a second-round selection and aren’t scheduled to initially pick until Friday, when they have the Nos. 67 and 68 selections in the third round. And top-notch edge rushers are usually swooped up early in the draft.

“Historically, people value the cover corners, the pass rushers, the pass protectors and the passers,’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton. “Just historically, those are harder to find in free agency. They tend to make more money. They tend to get drafted a little bit earlier.”

Regardless, the Broncos will look into finding someone in the draft to get to the quarterback. They might have to look hard since draft analyst Dane Brugler projects there could be as many as 11 edge rushers taken in the first two rounds.

In a seven-round mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has Denver taking at No. 67 Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison. He is projected by Brugler to be a third-round pick.

“He came to Ohio State with a lot of hype surrounding him but he just never reached the potential they had envisioned for him,’’ Reid said. “But he’s only 21 years old and there’s still a lot of growth for him.”

Another pass rusher projected to go in the third round by Brugler is YaYa Diaby of Louisville. Davis said he could be a steal if he goes that late.

“A guy I’m crazy about is Diaby,’’ Davis said. “I like the effort part. For him, every snap, he’s coming. He’s been a really good player and he’s kind of been a little bit unnoticed.’’

On the contrary, Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore has gotten a lot of publicity after showing off his tremendous athleticism at the combine. Some have suggested he could slip into the first round or, at least, go in the second round.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Everybody is raving about him but to me he’s still a third-round pick,’’ Davis said. “When you turn on the tape I’m not sure you saw a guy that’s a first- or a second-round guy. But his athleticism is without question.’’

That could be enough for the Broncos to consider Adebawore, if he is available, with a third-round pick. Other edge rush possibilities could be Georgia Tech’s Keion White, Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire and Tennessee’s Byron Young.

The Broncos have five overall picks in the draft. After their two third-round selections, they are in line to pick No. 108 in the fourth round, No. 139 in the fifth and No. 195 in the sixth round.

Denver also could look to fortify its defense with another interior linemen. Possible third-round candidates include Florida’s Gervon Dexter, Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens, Mississippi State’s Cameron Young and Alabama’s Byron Young. Wouldn’t that be confusing if Denver selected two Byron Youngs in the draft?

As for a late-round defensive lineman that could be on the Broncos' radar, Davis made note of Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks, who wasn’t invited to the combine.

“He played outside linebacker but then he came down to the line of scrimmage and grew into a 300-plus pound guy,’’ Davis said. “I think he can do some work inside. I don’t think he’s getting out of the fourth round myself.”

Going back to the third round, Payton mentioned how cover corners also are gobbled up quickly. So that might be a spot where the Broncos try to get one.

At No. 68 in his mock draft, Reid has Denver taking Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

“I would say that after (All-Pro selection) Patrick Surtain, they really lack some depth (at cornerback),’’ Reid said. “I think that would be a really good selection for them.”

Other cornerbacks who could be candidates for the Broncos include Utah’s Clark Phillips, Michigan’s D.J. Turner, Minnesota’s Terrell Smith, Kansas State’s Julius Brent, Syracuse’s Garrett Williams and Cam Smith and Darius Rush of South Carolina.

“Darius Rush had a monster Senior Bowl Week,’’ Davis said. “Keep an eye out for him.”

How much Denver looks to address the defense in the draft remains to be seen. General manager George Paton said the Broncos “were good on defense last year” and “still have some talent.” Yes, they did rank No. 7 in the NFL in total defense. But they were a middle-of-the-pack No. 14 in scoring defense and they tied for No. 23 in sacks.