ENGLEWOOD — Montrell Washington's NFL debut didn't exactly go as planned.

The rookie wide receiver and kick/punt return specialist had a rough first game for the Broncos on Monday night in Seattle. The fifth-round pick, who was impressive during training camp and preseason, returned three kickoffs for 51 totals yards — 17-yard average — and one punt for three yards.

Washington told The Gazette he got too "antsy" on his first kick return and shouldn't have brought it out of the end zone. And on his second and third kick returns, he took two big hits, finding little running room.

"I guess you could say I had a welcome to the NFL moment," Washington said. "It was a nice little hit. But other than that, it was good. ... A big play is waiting to happen."

The Broncos still have a lot of confidence in Washington, despite the rough outing. And his disappointing performance isn't all on in him, but also the 10 players blocking for him.

"Me and Montrell had a conversation," special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes said Thursday. "He knows what the depth is. We've had a conversation. It's been corrected. Also, if he does decide to bring it out, we still have to execute and block. ... The other 10 guys have to do their job."

Washington isn't the only one who had a rough day on special teams. The unit as a whole struggled.

The Broncos nearly had their lone punt blocked by the Seahawks and the kickoff coverage was poor, allowing three returns for a total of 77 yards — a 25.7 average. They also, of course, missed the game-winning 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Denver hopes to fix those special teams miscues this week against the Texans.

"We have to be better on special teams," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I think that’s something that — just from the landmarks, their drops, their aggressiveness, their physicality. We talked about that. The special teams need to be better in general."

Glasgow ready to start

The Broncos will be without starting right guard Quinn Meinerz this Sunday, and possibly for a few weeks, as he battles a hamstring injury. Luckily for Denver, it has a seven-year veteran in Graham Glasgow to take Meinerz's place.

Glasgow started 13 games at right guard for the Broncos in 2020 and seven in 2021 before injuring his ankle in Week 7 against the Cowboys. Now in his third season with the Broncos, Glasgow has shifted to a backup position, being able to play anywhere on the interior offensive line. Now, after only one game, he's back in the starting lineup. He replaced Meinerz in the third quarter in Seattle.

"I don't think I played bad last week, but I feel like I left a couple plays out there," Glasgow told The Gazette. "When you're not starting on the offensive line, you're mostly just giving the defense a look, so you're not practicing (with the offense). Half the time I wasn't even playing guard (on scout team). So it's going to be nice to actually get a week to get ready for the game and go out there and know you're going to play."

Injury report

Right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), wide receiver K.J. Hamler (knee/hip) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) did not practice Thursday. The hope is that both Hamler and Jewell will play Sunday against the Texans.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) were limited on Thursday and are expected to play Sunday. Right tackle Billy Turner (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday and is trending toward being available Sunday, but Hackett said Cam Fleming will likely still start at right tackle.