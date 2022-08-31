ENGLEWOOD — Jalen Virgil was anxious most of Tuesday.

The undrafted rookie wide receiver didn't know where he stood in the Broncos' locker room, wondering if he would make the initial 53-man roster.

"It's kind of like the opposite of draft day. You don't want your phone to ring," Virgil told The Gazette on Wednesday. "I was just sitting there and just trying to remain calm and just continuing to pray.

"When I figured out I made the team, I was really happy. I was blessed. I called my family, my girlfriend."

Virgil was one of the final players to make the roster and the only undrafted player to earn a spot. He becomes the 18th undrafted rookie to make the Broncos' initial 53-man roster in the past 19 years.

And it's not a big surprise, after Virgil impressed the coaching staff and front office during training camp and the preseason.

"I think he showed throughout the preseason that when the ball was thrown his way, he was going to make an electric catch and he was going to make a play," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "In the end, he continually did that. It wasn't just one game. It was all three games. And he has a lot of speed. So I think it's always hard to find speed, especially in a big, strong guy like that."

Virgil was a productive player in college at Appalachian State, totaling 98 receptions, 1,436 yards and 11 touchdowns in five years. He was also an elite kick returner, averaging 30.1 yards per return and totaling three touchdowns. At his pro day, he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest players on the roster.

"A lot of speed," Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy said. "Huge deep threat guy, making a lot of plays during the preseason games. I’m excited to see him and ready to see him work, too."

Virgil came to camp believing he was good enough to make the roster. After the first preseason game, in which he had three receptions for 83 yards, he said he felt like he should have been drafted. And he's carried that confidence with him throughout the past month in Denver, which helped him make the team.

"I just continued to make plays and I continue to be consistent while I was out there. I think that was the main thing that helped them make that decision," Virgil said. "Just my faith in God and my faith in myself. I put a lot of work in throughout my whole life, but especially these past nine months to try and get here. Like I said, just a lot of faith, knowing that I could do it."

Virgil likely won't be a huge offensive contributor this season, at least if things go the right way for the Broncos health wise. But he will be a key special teams player, and if his number is called on offense, he knows he'll be ready.

"Whatever they want me to do, I'm willing to do it," Virgil said. "I just want to take advantage of every opportunity given. Nothing's promised. I just want to put my best foot forward any chance I get."

Rypien ready to backup Wilson

Brett Rypien will be the Broncos' backup quarterback this season, after beating out veteran Josh Johnson. Rypien said Wednesday he was excited it went his way this year, after failing to make the initial roster the previous three seasons.

Rypien said he found out early Tuesday after meeting with Hackett.

"I was super excited. I called my wife right away. It was pretty emotional for me," Rypien said. "I think it just goes to show that (if you) continue to work hard and focus on what you can control and good things happen."

Purcell happy to remain Denver

Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell "took one for the team" on Tuesday, according to GM George Paton. Purcell was released and didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but was signed back onto the team Wednesday after tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia were placed on short-term injured reserve. Tight end Eric Tomlinson had the same fate, being cut Tuesday and signed again Wednesday.

For Purcell, he had no hard feelings. He knows how the Broncos feel about him and doesn't want to play anywhere else, growing up in Highlands Ranch.

"I've always considered myself a team player," Purcell told The Gazette. "It helped the team out and it doesn't change anything in my situation... I want to be here. I don't want to go anywhere. I'm excited for what this year has to offer. Coaching staff, quarterback, schemes here and there. So, yeah, I'm excited. I wasn't looking to go anywhere else."

Injury updates

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, guard/center Luke Wattenberg and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith all practiced on the side field Wednesday. Their statuses for Week 1 are unknown, but Hackett said they are hopeful Griffith will be able to play. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory, right tackle Billy Turner and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland all practiced Wednesday and the expectation is for all three to play Week 1.